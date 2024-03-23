Many Send Thoughts and Prayers Following Deadly Mass Shooting at Russian Concert Hall by ISIS
Many Send Thoughts and Prayers Following Deadly Mass Shooting at Russian Concert Hall by ISIS

Horrified people stand in shock following a deadly shooting at a Russian concert hall. What was to be a day of fun for music lovers soon turned to terror when armed gunmen opened fire on the crowd. People across the globe are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the shooting.

On X, several people expressed both their sadness and terror at the event. At least, gunmen killed at least 40 people and injured more than 100 people. One person wrote, "My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Russia after a despicable act of terror killed more than 40 people & hundreds are still held hostage at the Crocus Concert Hall near #Moscow. My hope that all hostages are released & no more casualties."

Another commented, "Sending prayers to all those in Russia affected by the shooting in the concert hall. Gun violence is never okay no matter where you are in the world."

The shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which included four or five armed gunmen. They threw a grenade into the building, catching it on fire and causing it to partially collapse. They began to open fire on the concertgoers. The band Picnic had planned to perform at the event.

ISIS Attacks Russian Concert Hall

Another person offered up their prayers, "What is the world coming too, thoughts and prayers going out to all the victims At least 40 dead and more than 100 wounded." From a distance, the concert hall appeared to be a fiery inferno with smoke filling the sky. 

Firefighters and emergency responders managed to evacuate at least 100 people as the blaze continued. Gunfire followed the fiery grenade as people attempted to flee or hide. Authorities are still trying to rescue people following the deadly attack. One person inside described the carnage firsthand.

"First, we started hearing typical loud pops, but it was impossible to understand that they were gunshots. We thought that something was falling, as exhibitions were being dismantled at that moment, and someone seemed to be dropping something large," Mikhail Semyonov told TASS.

"Then, the bangs were getting more and more frequent. Suddenly, there was a scream, and the bangs started to be heard as bursts. Then it became clear that it was shooting," he said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin addressed the public saying, "Today a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City center. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident."

 

