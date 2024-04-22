Former 'The Voice' Winner Hospitalized After Being Shot

One former The Voice winner is reportedly fighting for his life. Kendji Girac was reportedly shot in France and was rushed to the hospital. Girac won the French version of The Voice in 2014.

The exact details of his shooting are unknown at this point. Authorities do not know whether Girac was targeted or the intended victim or not. The former The Voice winner reportedly was returning from a camp in Biscarrosse. He was then shot in the early morning of April 22.

Girac is reportedly in a "life-threatening" condition. In an interview with the U.S. Sun, a source said, "He was at a travellers' camp where he was wounded by a firearm. Gendarmes were alerted at around 5.30am, and when they arrived they were confronted by around 20 people who refused to communicate any information."

Authorities investigated the camp looking for more info, but so far, no one has offered any additional information. The source continued, "The emergency services meanwhile evacuated a seriously wounded man who had been shot in the chest, and he was rushed to hospital."

Authorities are investigating his shooting, believing it could have resulted from a domestic dispute. Authorities are "examining his partner for traces of shotgun residue."

'The Voice' Winner Hospitalized

Girac entertained both French and international audiences when he appeared on The Voice in 2014. Prior to his appearance on the show, he earned online acclaim for singing the French song "Belle." This gave him the exposure he needed to appear on the show. He ended up winning The Voice with a landslide 51 percent.

Girac later worked with Mika as well as Vianney and Florent Pagney. He also released a EP in 2014 as well, winning several awards such as NRJ Music Awards for Francophone Breakthrough of the Year and Color Gitano as Francophone Song of the Year. However, it appears that the singer has kept a lower profile in recent years following his debut. Emergency services rushed the singer to University Hospital in Bordeaux.

He's reportedly awake but in a "life-threatening" condition. Doctors have been working to stabilize the singer. If you're unfamiliar with his work, you can check out the video below.