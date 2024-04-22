Blake Shelton Says He Is Willing To Return To 'The Voice' Under One Condition

Fans have wanted Blake Shelton to return to The Voice ever since he left. And the country singer has heard all of your requests, saying he would return. However, he would only return under one condition.

Shelton wants to put the band back together. The singer pitched a reunion season where he reunited with the other original coaches from season 1. Original coaches included Shelton, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Adam Levine. Shelton pitched the idea in a recent interview.

"If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he told ET. "That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing."

Otherwise, fans probably shouldn't hope for the singer's return. He explained that, "I miss the people. I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family...I miss that." However, he doesn't actually miss coaching on the show and the job itself.

Blake Shelton On Leaving 'The Voice'

Shelton explained that he felt burnt out.

"I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn't into it then it wasn't good for whoever was on my team. I don't want to be someone who's just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them," he said. "The second I started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?' [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here."

Shelton previously explained why he was stepping away from the music competition. He needed time to spend with family and carve back his life.

"I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I'm not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood in January 2023. "Even to the small little things when you go, 'I think I'll do this,' the very next thought is always, 'Well, wait a minute. How's that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

"I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There's no way around it. If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."