John Legend Disappoints 'The Voice' Fans on Blake Shelton’s Return

The Voice fans may still enjoy the show without Blake Shelton, but they would love to welcome the country singer back to the coach's chair. Unfortunately, John Legend recently dumped water on that idea.

Speaking with ET Online, Legend cast down on Shelton ever returning to the show. Legend, who stars in the most recent season, envision that Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani may return, however.

"I feel like Gwen is the only chance we have. I don't think Blake is coming back," Legend said. "He is staying on the farm, he's enjoying himself. I've talked to him and he's, like, picking corn. He sent us some fresh corn from the farm, he sent us some fresh peaches from the farm, we made peach cobbler. I don't think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice."

However, Legend does stay connected with the former coach. He revealed that he has a group chat with Shelton.

He continued, "We have different group chats for each combo of coaches and then Chrissy [Teigen], Gwen, and Blake and I have a group chat where we're just couples talking," he shared. "We usually stay in touch with each other and we're friends — it's just a good vibe with all the other coaches."

Blake Shelton Fans Will Be Disappointed

The news may come as a bit of a disappointment to fans. Many still post on social media hoping to bring Shelton back to The Voice.

One person previously wrote, "[The Voice] is horrible this year, the judges are horrible, they are not turning around for good talent.. Miss Blake Shelton and others!"

The only The Voice winner I know is Blake Shelton — Jojo ? (@AmbieeJojo) March 5, 2024

Previously, Shelton opened up about why he left the show. He wanted more time to focus on his own life and family.

"I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I'm not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood in January 2023. "Even to the small little things when you go, 'I think I'll do this,' the very next thought is always, 'Well, wait a minute. How's that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

"I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There's no way around it. If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."