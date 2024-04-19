Blake Shelton Opens Up About Being A Stepfather, Says Children Are Priority Over Career

Blake Shelton is opening up about being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. He said the past 10 years have flown by.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he told People. "Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's...it's gonna be a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

However, Shelton said it will be a long time before the house is empty. Their youngest is only 10 years old. The singer said, "But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

Being a stepfather has changed Shelto in more ways than one. He said he's become better "in every possible way."

"I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,' " Shelton said. "When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid...I think if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."

Blake Shelton Talks Being Stepfather

Shelton said he has enjoyed teaching the boys about ranching and getting their hands dirty. He said the four of them often go around the ranch.

"I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that," he said. "Whether it's music, whether it's literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff."

Shelton said he takes the responsibility of being a stepfather very seriously.

"I've had stepparents," Shelton said. "I think it's, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed. If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."