'The Voice' Winner Huntley Cancels Concert in Hometown for Second Time — Here's Why

The Voice viewers await winner Huntley's career with great interest. But, the singer has ran into a few roadblocks since appearing on the show. He's canceled concerts in his hometown twice now for differing reasons.

Fredericksburg, Huntley's hometown, planned a homecoming event for the singer. After delaying it in January due to weather, the city announced the concert was canceled in its entirety. They placed the blame on Huntley and his busy schedule, according to Patch.

"The City of Fredericksburg is incredibly proud of our local visual and performing arts and artists, notably with musicians and vocalists performing their arts, and the city commends Huntley's successes on his career achievements and his charitable efforts," the city's statement said. "Congratulations and many well wishes Huntley!"

However, Huntley took to social media to offer his own account for why the concert was canceled. He said the city wasn't willing to put on the event like he imagined.

"Hopefully this is the last video I have to make on this," he said. "I did not cancel Huntley Day because of my schedule — I didn't change it thinking that something was more important. I changed it because there was really no reason for you guys to waste your time." He wanted the event to be something that the entire city could be a part of.

"I wanted local food trucks in the parking lot to come celebrate," he said. "I wanted blow-up houses and activities for the kids to do — I would've rather played some music for you than stand up on a stage and say a few words." However, Huntley and his hometown are still planning to work together. Huntley said that he is planning an event there that will be exciting. "This did not feel like the way to do it," he said. "Hopefully this is the last time I have to do a video like this." 'The Voice' Winner Canceled Previous Concert Huntley's news comes several months after The Voice winner canceled another concert in the city. That time, the singer clashed with the concert venue over the price of the tickets.

"I'd rather play for free than charge people $160 a ticket for a show," the singer-songwriter said. "Didn't sit well with my heart and I have to go with my gut." Instead, he decided to put on a free show. "I'm going to pay the band out of my own money," Huntley said in the Instagram video. "We're gonna put a rocking show on for 90 minutes... So just come and let's have a good time. Can't wait to see y'all."

While Huntley's efforts are noble, I hope that the singer isn't establishing a pattern. After all, fans were excited to see the musician.