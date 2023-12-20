'The Voice' Winner Huntley Joins Coach Niall for Stunning Bob Dylan Cover During Finale

"The Voice" two-hour live finale featured plenty of entertaining performances and suspense as the season 24 winner was announced. That title went to Virginia rocker Huntley, who impressed with a Creed cover on the final night of performances.

Before he was crowned the winner though, Huntley teamed up with his coach, Niall Horan, for a unique duet performance. Although Huntley and Horan's voices differ greatly, the two blended seamlessly for a cover of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door." The song was originally released by Bob Dylan, which lends itself more to Horan's style, but it was famously covered by Guns N' Roses, which is a version that leans more towards Huntley. The two essentially mixed these two versions, making for a dynamic performance.

Huntley had his pick of coaches after receiving four-chair turn during his Blind Audition of The Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels." However, he gave that decision to his 6-year-old daughter, who chose Horan to be her dad's coach. Throughout the competition, Huntley impressed with tunes by Bon Jovi, David Kushner, KALEO and more. His performances often had the coaches wondering why he wasn't already a household name in music.

Before he was announced as the winner Tuesday night, he had the chance to share his gratefulness with Horan.

"He's shown me that I can be myself in this industry," he said of Horan's mentorship. "I can be my goofy Huntley self, and I love that."

During the final episode, Horan joked that after the finale, he and Huntley are "going straight to the pub."

The finale also included performances from the other Top 5 contestants and their coaches. When it came down to the end, Lila Forde took fifth place, Jacquie Roar took fourth, Mara Justine place 3rd and Team Reba's Ruby Leigh was named the runner-up. Huntley not only earns the title of winner of "The Voice," but he also wins $100,000, a contract with Universal Music Group and a trip for two to Universal studios.