Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and More to Honor Kenny Rogers in CMT Special

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Vince Gill, Lady Antebellum, Michael McDonald, Jennifer Nettles, Gavin Degraw, Randy Houser and Rascal Flatts will pay tribute to the late country music legend Kenny Rogers during CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares, airing on April 8 at 7 p.m. CT on CMT.

The program benefits the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps musicians and those in the music industry impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers can donate here.

Each artist will broadcast virtual performances from their own home, marking the latest in a string of virtual concerts as artists continue to bring music to fans staying in to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to performances by artists, the CMT special will feature clips of Rogers from throughout the years.

Rogers passed away from natural causes on March 20, 2020 at his home in Georgia.

Rogers' longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Dolly Parton, shared her love for the country legend on social media.

"I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are all today, but I'm pretty sure he's gonna be talking to God if he ain't already and he's gonna be asking him to spread some light on all this darkness here. I loved Kenny with all my heart and my heart's broken and a big ol' chunk is gone with him today," Parton said. I think I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans when I say 'I will always love you.'"

On March 21, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart and Brad Paisley honored Rogers at the Grand Ole Opry with a performance of "Sweet Music Man."