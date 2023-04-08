Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Response to 'Magic Mike Live' Performance on Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is known for giving the people what they want and it turns out what the people want is a performance from Magic Mike Live on daytime television. During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host brought out the cast of the Magic Mike Live Tour, conceived and directed by actor, dancer and Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, for a jaw-dropping performance that delighted everyone in the studio -- Clarkson included. Even The Kelly Clarkson Show crew members got involved.

"No one enjoyed that performance more than the three staff members who just got a lap dance on television," Clarkson quipped after the performance.

Who says morning and mid-day TV can't be a little racy?

The Magic Mike Live Tour will hit Dallas on May 11 for a month-long run at the Stonebriar Centre and Clarkson was clearly thrilled that her home state would be hosting the talented dancers.

Advertisement

"I'm so proud of Texas right now," the Burleson, Texas-raised pop star said.

Tickets to Magic Mike Live are available here.

Watch the full performance below.

Advertisement

Last year, Tatum himself stopped by the set to tell Clarkson about the third installment in the Magic Mike franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance, which was released in theaters in February of 2023. The film stars Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault.

"The first two movies were about men...[For the third movie] I really wanted a central character that was at least an equal, if not even more of a central character than Mike," Tatum told Clarkson about the film. "It should be told, at some point, through a female's perspective what the world is and how sex or freedom or relationships kind of revolve around her world."

Advertisement

Clarkson is gearing up to release her new studio album Chemistry this year and recently teased new breakup song "Mine," which is set to be released on Friday, April 14.