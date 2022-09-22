Kelly Clarkson Joins Blake Shelton for Jaw-Dropping 'Austin' Duet

Ahead of Monday night's (Sept. 19) season premiere of NBC's The Voice, Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside one of the singing competition's former coaches.

Beyond the good-natured teasing you'd expect from a Shelton and Clarkson interaction (or on any talk show appearance by Shelton), viewers were treated to a surprise acoustic duet of the country star's debut single, 2001's "Austin."

After teasing the inaugural American Idol winner for suggesting a singalong ("I've never heard you sing on this show, so that's cool"), Shelton sang the first verse, with Clarkson lending her mighty vocals to the chorus.

"I know Blake fans already know this, but you gotta listen to the whole song, because in that last chorus....it's so good, it's so good," Clarkson told her studio audience regarding the song's surprise twist.

In addition, the duo sang Shelton's "She's Got a Way With Words"and his current '90s-inspired single "No Body" together as part of a Songs & Stories segment.

They weren't the first Sheldon songs sung by Clarkson on her multi-Emmy award-winning series. The Texas native sang "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" during a prior Kellyoke segment.

"Austin" topped the country music charts and cracked the Top 20 of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Clarkson scored her own No. 1 country hit with the 2010 Jason Aldean duet "Don't You Wanna Stay."

For the new season of The Voice, Shelton and John Legend are joined by coaches Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani, with the latter two replacing Clarkson and Ariana Grande. Clarkson is sitting out season 22 to focus on her family.

Two episodes into season 22, Shelton has put together quite the team of country singers, including Georgia native Bryce Leatherwood and talented teen Brayden Lape.

