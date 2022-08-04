A few changes are coming for fans of the ABC mystery series Big Sky. Season 3 of the popular drama will premiere on Sept. 21 with an updated title, Big Sky: Deadly Trails, a new timeslot, and a new series regular -- Reba McEntire. The beloved country star is no stranger to television, but this looks like it might be one of her most interesting roles yet.

Renowned TV talent David E. Kelley (known for shows like HBO hit Big Little Lies and 90s classic Ally McBeal) is behind this Montana set series that follows Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles). Ackles is another new addition to the series, announced at the end of season 2. His character is described as "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary sheriff and Jenny Hoyt's new boss as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb." Together, they work to protect their town of Helena, Mont. with a new mystery to investigate each season. With the addition of McEntire, season 3 looks like it might be the best yet.

The country superstar narrates the new promo for the upcoming season, where her character warns, "In the untamed wilderness, you never know what's gonna be coming around the bend." McEntire will be taking on the role of Sunny Barnes. According to a March press release announcing her casting, Sunny is described as a "successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers." Is she behind the missing person mystery that appears to send Arlen and Hoyt on a new investigative journey? It's anyone's guess, but with Reba onboard, we know it's going to be good.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Logan Marshall-Green, Jesse James Keitel, Janina Gavankar and Dedee Pfeiffer are also all stars on the series, which will now be airing on Wednesday nights this fall at 10 PM ET.

