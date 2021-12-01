Great news Keith Urban fans, the country singer is officially hitting the road in 2022! The Speed of Now Tour will have shows in both America and Canada venues beginning June 17, with North American dates extending to November.

There are more than 50 tour stops lining the way, with Ingrid Andress joining the singer. Andress was recently nominated for three Grammy Awards last year.

Read More: Nicole Kidman is the Spitting Image of Lucille Ball in New Trailer for 'Being the Ricardos'

"I'm most looking forward to re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows, "Urban told PEOPLE. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"

Urban stated the crowd can expect to hear some of his old classics, as well as new songs from his recent album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which was released in September 2020. He stated, "I can't wait to play those. Visually, I think it's really important to create something that lends itself to the show's energy, but it's a bit early to know exactly what that'll be for this tour -- I have a few ideas though! I'm just so looking forward to playing, playing, playing!"

The singer-songwriter had previously announced several shows in Germany, Australia, the U.K., and the Netherlands, but this time he is expanding venues, playing for the first time in Fort Worth Texas, and Savannah, Georgia. He will also play three nights at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas before the tour starts in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for the Speed of Now Tour will go on sale on December 10th.

The Speed of Now World Tour Dates Below:

June 17 -- Tampa -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 -- West Palm Beach -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 -- Toronto -- Budweiser Stage

July 9 -- Toronto -- Budweiser Stage

July 10 -- Canandaigua -- CMAC

July 15 -- Cleveland -- Blossom Music Center

July 16 -- Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center

July 22 -- Mansfield -- Xfinity Center

July 23 -- Bangor -- Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 -- Gilford -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 -- Holmdel -- PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 -- Bristow -- Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 -- Camden -- BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4 -- Jacksonville -- Daily's Place

Aug. 5 -- Jacksonville -- Daily's Place

Aug. 6 -- Orange Beach -- The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 12 -- Charlotte -- PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Raleigh -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 14 -- Virginia Beach -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 18 -- Rogers -- Walmart AMP

Aug. 19 -- St. Louis -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 -- Des Moines -- Iowa State Fair

Aug. 26 -- Detroit -- DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 27 -- Indianapolis -- Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee -- American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1 -- Lake Tahoe -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 3 -- Mountain View -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 -- Phoenix -- Footprint Center

Sept. 9 -- San Diego -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 -- Los Angeles -- The Forum

Sept. 15 -- Salt Lake City -- USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 -- Denver -- Ball Arena

Sept. 17 -- Wichita -- INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 22 -- Grand Rapids -- Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 -- Columbus -- Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 -- Chicago -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 29 -- Kansas City -- T-Mobile Center

Sept. 30 -- Oklahoma City -- Paycom Center

Oct. 1 -- Fort Worth -- Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 -- Lexington -- Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 -- Nashville -- Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 -- Atlanta -- State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 -- Savannah -- Enmark Arena

Oct. 14 -- Knoxville -- Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 15 -- Charleston -- Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 -- Uncasville -- Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22 -- Long Island -- UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Nov. 3 -- Madison -- Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 4 -- Peoria -- Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 5 -- St. Paul -- Xcel Center

Related Videos