Great news Keith Urban fans, the country singer is officially hitting the road in 2022! The Speed of Now Tour will have shows in both America and Canada venues beginning June 17, with North American dates extending to November.
There are more than 50 tour stops lining the way, with Ingrid Andress joining the singer. Andress was recently nominated for three Grammy Awards last year.
"I'm most looking forward to re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows, "Urban told PEOPLE. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"
Urban stated the crowd can expect to hear some of his old classics, as well as new songs from his recent album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which was released in September 2020. He stated, "I can't wait to play those. Visually, I think it's really important to create something that lends itself to the show's energy, but it's a bit early to know exactly what that'll be for this tour -- I have a few ideas though! I'm just so looking forward to playing, playing, playing!"
The singer-songwriter had previously announced several shows in Germany, Australia, the U.K., and the Netherlands, but this time he is expanding venues, playing for the first time in Fort Worth Texas, and Savannah, Georgia. He will also play three nights at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas before the tour starts in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for the Speed of Now Tour will go on sale on December 10th.
The Speed of Now World Tour Dates Below:
- June 17 -- Tampa -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 18 -- West Palm Beach -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 8 -- Toronto -- Budweiser Stage
- July 9 -- Toronto -- Budweiser Stage
- July 10 -- Canandaigua -- CMAC
- July 15 -- Cleveland -- Blossom Music Center
- July 16 -- Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center
- July 22 -- Mansfield -- Xfinity Center
- July 23 -- Bangor -- Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 24 -- Gilford -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- July 29 -- Holmdel -- PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 30 -- Bristow -- Jiffy Lube Live
- July 31 -- Camden -- BB&T Pavilion
- Aug. 4 -- Jacksonville -- Daily's Place
- Aug. 5 -- Jacksonville -- Daily's Place
- Aug. 6 -- Orange Beach -- The Wharf Amphitheater
- Aug. 12 -- Charlotte -- PNC Music Pavilion
- Aug. 13 -- Raleigh -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Aug. 14 -- Virginia Beach -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Aug. 18 -- Rogers -- Walmart AMP
- Aug. 19 -- St. Louis -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 20 -- Des Moines -- Iowa State Fair
- Aug. 26 -- Detroit -- DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Aug 27 -- Indianapolis -- Ruoff Music Center
- Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee -- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sept. 1 -- Lake Tahoe -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
- Sept. 3 -- Mountain View -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sept. 8 -- Phoenix -- Footprint Center
- Sept. 9 -- San Diego -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 10 -- Los Angeles -- The Forum
- Sept. 15 -- Salt Lake City -- USANA Amphitheatre
- Sept. 16 -- Denver -- Ball Arena
- Sept. 17 -- Wichita -- INTRUST Bank Arena
- Sept. 22 -- Grand Rapids -- Van Andel Arena
- Sept. 23 -- Columbus -- Nationwide Arena
- Sept. 24 -- Chicago -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sept. 29 -- Kansas City -- T-Mobile Center
- Sept. 30 -- Oklahoma City -- Paycom Center
- Oct. 1 -- Fort Worth -- Dickies Arena
- Oct. 6 -- Lexington -- Rupp Arena
- Oct. 7 -- Nashville -- Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 8 -- Atlanta -- State Farm Arena
- Oct. 13 -- Savannah -- Enmark Arena
- Oct. 14 -- Knoxville -- Thompson Boling Arena
- Oct. 15 -- Charleston -- Charleston Coliseum
- Oct. 21 -- Uncasville -- Mohegan Sun Arena
- Oct. 22 -- Long Island -- UBS Arena at Belmont Park
- Nov. 3 -- Madison -- Alliant Energy Center
- Nov. 4 -- Peoria -- Peoria Civic Center
- Nov. 5 -- St. Paul -- Xcel Center