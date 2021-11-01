Keith Urban Nails Rock Hall Tribute to Tina Turner With H.E.R. on Short Notice

Keith Urban got a last-minute call from the Rock Hall just days before Saturday night's (Oct. 30) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Bryan Adams, Tina Turner's duet partner on 1984's "It's Only Love," had to cancel on short notice after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving event organizers without a male counterpart to R&B star H.E.R.

Urban got the call on Thursday, agreeing to fill a Canadian rock idol's Beatle boots. He first rehearsed with H.E.R. on Friday, with both stars doing Adams and Turner proud just one night later at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Turner's induction included a speech from Angela Bassett, the star of 1993 Turner biopic What's Love Got to Do With It.

"What brings us here tonight is Tina's journey to independence," Bassett said (as quoted by Cleveland.com). "People still regularly tell me how much Tina meant to them. I know exactly what they mean because she has meant so much to me. I too am one of those people blessed by Tina's gift to inspire."

Christina Aguilera nailed the high notes on "River Deep, Mountain High," while a second country star, Mickey Guyton, belted out "What's Love Got to Do With It."

Turner became a two-time Rock Hall inductee, following her 1991 induction as a member of the duo Ike & Tuna Turner with her ex-husband Ike Turner.

In addition, Taylor Swift sang "Will You Love Me Tomorrow?" to welcome new inductee Carole King to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while Americana artist and podcaster Chris Shiflett joined rock's most exclusive club as a member of the Foo Fighters.

The Go-Go's, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren round out the class of 2021. Additional honorees were Early Influence Award recipients Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron as well as Award for Musical Excellence winners LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.

The ceremony will be available for viewing on Nov. 20 through HBO Max.

