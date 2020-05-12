Keith Urban Announces New Album 'The Speed of Now Part 1'

Keith Urban has announced his 12th studio album The Speed of Now Part 1, which is set to drop on Sept. 18. The singer-songwriter announced the album in a humorous video that captures the mundane, day-to-day activities of life in quarantine. Urban is seen brewing numerous pots of coffee, ruminating on legal pads, playing chess by himself and reminiscing about Game of Thrones.

"In October 2019 this album title came to me. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. But music has always been the place where it slows down and doesn't even exist," Urban said in the video. "I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning."

The new album, the follow-up to Urban's 2018 album Graffiti U, includes previously released songs "God Whispered Your Name" and "Polaroid."

Billboard reports that the album announcement video includes the songs "Tumbleweed," "Change Your Mind," "Wait" and "Superman."

Urban is the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year. The country star is set to host the 2020 ACM awards, which were rescheduled for September 16 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The ACM awards will be held in Nashville and will broadcast from three venues in Nashville, The Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Cafe and Grand Ole Opry House.

Urban's current single "God Whispered Your Name" is currently at No. 14 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart.