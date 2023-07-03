A Keith Urban fan got quite the Vegas residency experience from the comfort of her sofa.

Keith Urban took audience interaction to a new level during one of his Las Vegas residency dates at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

When a fan on the front row asked Urban if he'd FaceTime on the spot with her daughter, he obliged.

A fan named Lindsay was on the other end of the video call and was over the moon about the "insane" surprise. When Lindsay told Urban that she was chilling at home on the couch with her boyfriend, the country singer asked to see her partner. Urban joked that the boyfriend looked "high as a kite."

Urban shared professionally-shot footage of his good deed on Instagram.

"I was there for this FaceTime call!," wrote one commenter. "Lindsay was the cutest on the other end of the line. Love how KU takes time to make fans feel like a part of the show. Incredible musician and a class act!"

It's proof that Urban can be trusted with a cell phone at a high-profile concert, after all.

When Urban shared a seemingly innocent video of himself and spouse Nicole Kidman rocking out at a Taylor Swift concert in May, he had no idea he was about to publicize a relationship that was — until then — simply a rumor. In Urban's defense, it was eagle-eyed fans who identified the blurry figures kissing in the background of his video as singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham, but the singer is still regretful for inadvertently revealing the romance.

ET's Rachel Smith brought up the topic with Urban at the recent CMA Fest in Nashville, where he confirmed that he saw all the commotion on social media following his post.

"Phoebe, I'm so sorry," he said to the camera, looking slightly uncomfortable.

When asked whether Bridgers has reached out to him about the situation, he replied, "Well, I guess in her own passive way, yeah." Bridgers reportedly shared an Instagram story featuring Urban's song "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me" shortly after the incident.