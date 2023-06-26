Keith Urban Brings 'Sunshine Hippie' Wife Nicole Kidman Onstage at Vegas Show

Nicole Kidman led her own No Shoes Nation in Las Vegas.

Nicole Kidman celebrated her 56th birthday last week in "sunshine hippie" style while joining spouse Keith Urban onstage in Las Vegas.

A clip Kidman posted on Instagram shows Urban telling the crowd that "we've got some birthdays in the house, we have teachers in the house, we've got wives in the house." He then brought out Kidman, who checked off two of those three boxes.

Kidman gestured at her bare feet, prompting Urban to add "barefooted wives, by the way."

"That's a good look," Urban added. "That's a sunshine hippie."

"Sunshine hippie" references a line in Urban's 2016 song "Worry 'Bout Nothin'." Watch the clip here.

Fans were equally enthralled by Kidman's birthday outfit.

"Paris in the morning wearing Balmain, barefoot in jeans Vegas at night," wrote one commenter. "That's what I call a birthday!!"

Chances are this happened on Wednesday (June 21), which was the day after Kidman's birthday, since that night coincided with one of Urban's residency dates at Zappos Theater.

Urban took to Instagram on Kidman's birthday, posting a photo of her spotting an owl while on a hike in the woods. The photo was clearly taken by Urban, with Kidman acutely unaware of the picture while she looks at the owl. He shared a sweet caption alongside the snap.

"To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby!!!!!!" he wrote.

It's been a celebratory month for Urban and Kidman. First came Father's Day on June 18. Kidman shared a photo that day of her spouse and one of their children racing on recreational vehicles.

"Happy Father's Day to the coolest dad there is!" she wrote in the post. "You are so loved by all of us! Your girls."

The couple shares two children: 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 11-year-old Faith Margaret.

Their 17th wedding anniversary followed on Sunday (June 25). Urban's been celebrating holy matrimony during his Las Vegas sets by incorporating wedding footage into the stage presentation for "Without You."

"I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song," he told People. "It was really more about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that."