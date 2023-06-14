When Keith Urban shared a seemingly innocent video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman rocking out at a Taylor Swift concert in May, he had no idea he was about to publicize a relationship that was -- until then -- simply a rumor. In Urban's defense, it was eagle-eyed fans who identified the blurry figures kissing in the background of his video as singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham, but the singer is still regretful for inadvertently revealing the romance.

ET's Rachel Smith brought up the topic with Urban at the recent CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn. where he confirmed that he saw all the commotion on social media following his video.

"Phoebe, I'm so sorry," he said to the camera, looking slightly uncomfortable.

When asked whether Bridgers has reached out to him about the situation, he replied, "Well, I guess in her own passive way, yeah." The 28-year-old singer reportedly shared an Instagram story featuring Urban's song "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me" shortly after the incident.

Urban then joked that maybe Bridgers and Burnham shouldn't have been in a place where they could be captured if they wanted the relationship to remain a secret.

"Don't be on camera, Phoebe," he said with a laugh. "What were you thinking?"

He added that the whole situation made him feel uncomfortable.

"It felt very awkward. I felt bad," he said. "We were just digging on the concert. You never know what's going to happen."

In the original video Urban shared to TikTok, he and Kidman sing along to Swift's performance of "Style" at her show in Philadelphia on The Eras Tour. Bridgers and Burnham are seen standing behind them, and split seconds before Urban turns the camera to the stage, the two share a kiss. Although Urban had no idea what he had revealed, fans in the comments were quick to point out the moment and laugh at the situation.

Urban will head to Las Vegas to kick off the next leg of his residency at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood on June 16. The shows will run through July 1, and he will return to close out the year in Vegas in November.

