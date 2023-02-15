What Is Katy Perry’s Real Name and Why Did She Change It?

Katy Perry, the singer-songwriter who captured the hearts of millions with her dynamic voice and larger-than-life persona, has come a long way since her humble beginnings. She's now a Grammy Award-nominated performer, American Idol host, and pop radio mainstay. But despite her massive success and worldwide fame, there's still one aspect of Perry's identity that remains relatively unknown to many of her fans: her real name.



While the "Wide Awake" singer has become synonymous with the moniker "Katy Perry," her birth certificate reveals a different name entirely. This small detail about her life serves as a testament to the transformative power of creativity and the endless possibilities that come with pursuing one's passions. Curious about the name Perry was born with? We've got everything you need to know lined out here.

What is Katy Perry's real name?





Why did Katy Perry change her name?

Katy Perry is the stage name of the singer and songwriter Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1984, Perry first rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with her pop and dance-pop music, characterized by its upbeat lyrics and catchy melodies. With hit songs such as "I Kissed a Girl," "Hot n Cold," and "Roar," Perry has become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 40 million records sold worldwide.Despite her immense success, her real name remains relatively unknown to many of her fans, who simply know her by her stage name, Katy Perry. To be fair, however, they've never really had a reason to think about her name being different than what she was born with. That likely means you too, since you've arrived at this article! But that still leaves one important question, doesn't it?





READ MORE: Katy Perry Goes Full Rhinestone Cowgirl at Western Arts Museum

The "California Gurls" decided to adopt the stage name of Katy Perry to embark on a music career. Growing up in a religious family, Perry had initially pursued a career in gospel music and even released a Christian album under her birth name in 2001. It didn't perform as well as she had hoped and she knew a change was in order. Further, she wanted to differentiate herself in the music industry as well as create a unique persona that better reflected her evolving musical style.So she set out to change her name. "Katy Perry" was inspired by her mother's maiden name, Perry. The change was a strategic move that helped her stand out and ultimately paved the way for her rise to fame and success as a pop icon. Despite her gospel roots, Perry has since become known for her upbeat pop and dance-pop music, characterized by its catchy lyrics and melodies, and has become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Looks like this was one clear instance where a simple name change made all the difference.Of course, when Perry marriesshe could end up changing her legal name to Bloom, but she'll likely never change her star-studded stage name that ended up changing her life.