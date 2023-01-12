Katy Perry Goes Full Rhinestone Cowgirl at Western Arts Museum

Katy Perry dressed the part for a January visit to Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum, donning the outfit equivalent of Kacey Musgraves' disco-infused country song "High Horse." The "Dark Horse" singer added her own twist to the yee-haw agenda, pairing a sparkly Stetson hat and fringed black pants with a chainmail bodysuit. An Instagram carousel of photos and videos shows not just Perry's western wear-inspired look but also the museum's entertainment offerings during the American Idol judge's stay.

Festivities included a throwback jam by punky bluegrass band Water Tower that was enjoyed by a patron donning an "I [Love] Jesus" hat plus a pulse-pumping set by an electronic music DJ, a staged saloon brawl and a country line dancing lesson. Perry also shared an image of a lengthy dinner table with gorgeous cowhide pattern chairs.

Perry added her usual flavor of humor to the post through the caption "Advice fer the new yer: Don't squat with yer spurs on, buddy." It's an old cowboy saying that basically means don't act without thinking things through.

Water Tower made its own TikTok video out of Perry's post to thank her for the free publicity.

Per its website, the museum "is a non-profit organization with the mission to collect, display and preserve historic horse-drawn vehicles, saddles, and western memorabilia." It first opened its doors in 1972. Collections include not just western-themed art but also saddles and stagecoaches.

It wasn't Perry's only recent tie to country culture. She collaborated last year with Thomas Rhett on the title track of his Where It Started album. The duo performed the song on Nov. 9 at the 2022 CMA Awards. Nor will it be her last. She returns to ABC's American Idol on Feb. 19 alongside fellow judge Luke Bryan.

