Get ready, high rollers. It's time for American Idol Season 21 and we're heading to Las Vegas with host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry for their sixth consecutive year as American Idol judges. Well, not literally. But we did just see the group introduced in a new teaser that has us super hyped for the latest season of the competition show.

This is the very same panel that was formed in Season 16 in 2018, while Seacrest has remained a part of the group since American Idol's very first season. And fans are pumped to see what happens when the show gets underway. If you can't wait to jump in next month, don't worry -- we've got some preliminary answers here to your questions about what to expect when the new season begins.

When does American Idol Season 21 start?

American Idol Season 21 is set to begin with the show's premiere on Feb. 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who won American Idol Season 20?

American Idol Season 20's winner was 20-year-old country singer Noah Thompson from Kentucky. The competition came down to Thompson and Hunter Wolkonowski, otherwise known as HunterGirl. Illinois singer Leah Marlene took third place. Thompson's victory came after the three finalists performed an original song and a cover of a Bruce Springsteen song. Thompson sang "I'm On Fire," while HunterGirl sang "Dancing in the Dark" and Marlene performed "Cover Me".

Who are the American Idol Season 21 judges?

Like last year, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will handle judge duties, while Ryan Seacrest will work as the host to bring everything together.

Who will mentor American Idol contestants this year?

There hasn't been a complete list of mentors for this season shared anywhere just yet. However, last year had a star-studded selection of performers like Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen.

What is the American Idol Platinum Ticket?

This year's season will continue the tradition of the Platinum Ticket, which began in 2022 in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary. It's given to contestants who compete during the American Idol audition rounds and allows them to skip the first round of Hollywood Week. There's one Platinum Ticket given out in every city the judges travel to, which means those who receive it are quite lucky.

Participants will also get to view the show from the box seats during the theater showings, according to Katy Perry, and they'll get to rest their voices, peep the competition, and choose who they want a duet with in the future because they're the "cream of the crop," the singer shared.

