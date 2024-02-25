Orlando Bloom Swoons Over Fiancée Katy Perry's Latex 'Idol' Look

Katy Perry posted a preview on Instagram of an outfit she'll wear at some point during the 22nd season of "American Idol." Adorably, the thirstiest commenter was her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

Four images of Perry's latex pants look precede a short "Idol" trailer in an Instagram carousel. Her beige bottom with a prominent zipper is paired with a ripply top that's worn with Perry's left shoulder exposed. The "Roar" singer's black locks are swept to her right side, setting up her jokey caption.

"If my hair is any indication... you might be blown away by this season's talent," she wrote. "I know it sounds like a cliche but most cliches are true ok just watch."

Bloom flirted with Perry in the comments, posting "Wear that home babe" along with a fire emoji.

Valentine's Day marked five years since Bloom's intricate proposal to Perry.

"It was very sweet," Perry said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "It was Valentine's Day ... We went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter. We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

The couple first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty while famously fighting over an In-N-Out burger. They've lived together since March of 2019. On Aug. 27, 2020, they announced the birth of their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom.

As for "American Idol," Season 22 will in all likelihood be Perry's last. She dropped the news of her impending departure from the show earlier in February on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'," she said. "I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying?"