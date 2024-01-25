Katy Perry Looked Out of This World for Jeff Bezos' Birthday

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went above and beyond —or to infinity and beyond?— to follow the dress code of Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday party. The Amazon founder's A-list celebrity gathering had a sci-fi theme. Thus, Perry and Bloom transformed themselves into aliens.

Per InStyle, the couple worked with special effects makeup artists Hugo Villasenor, Analyn Cruz and Gabby Navarrete. Both Perry and Bloom are wearing out-of-this-world facial prosthetics, including Vulcan-style pointy ears.

Perry got antennas and is wearing a glamorous, theme-appropriate gown along with Gianvito Rossi heels. Though Bloom's wearing a classic tux, he looks no less cosmic.

For his own Instagram post, makeup artist Patrick Ta paired pics of Perry with the caption, "Mama doesn't play when it comes to a themed party."

Starting on Feb.18, Perry will help judge "American Idol" for its seventh season on ABC— and the series' 22nd season overall. The network revealed on July 25, 2023, that Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will return. The trio has sat alongside each other ever since 2018, when ABC revived the series, which previously aired on Fox. The news ended the suspense over whether the three would remain on the singing competition series.

While guest hosting Country Countdown USA, Bryan shed some perspective on why TikTok and other platforms used by young musicians have made an "American Idol" run invaluable, even for contestants that don't win the series.

"There are so many levels why kids are more advanced today," he said. "You can learn everything about music at the tips of your fingers. When 'Idol' launched, there was a sentiment that the kids weren't paying their dues. Now, it's another discovery device. Kids come on to gain followers and sell who they are as an artist. You don't have to win to have success."