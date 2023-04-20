Massive cliffhangers from the first part of the second season of Firefly Lane left fans of the time-hopping drama reeling. Luckily, the last seven episodes of the season and the entire series will drop at the end of the month, hopefully wrapping up the hit Netflix show with a bang.

The show follows Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) over multiple decades. The show jumps through the years, starting from when they meet as awkward and bumbling teenagers in the 1970s through getting their first jobs out of college in the journalism world to battling mid-career and mid-life changes.

The series is based on a novel by Kristin Hannah of the same name. And while the show has followed the book pretty closely, fans are wondering if the two best friends' fates will follow the novel.

Though Heigl's character Tully never had any children - at least as far as we know now - the actress and show's executive producer has spent the last decade and a half falling in love and building a family of her own. Here's what we know about Heigl's blended family:

Out of the Spotlight

Heigl is no stranger to the spotlight, as she nailed her first professional acting gig as a child. But by the time she reached her upper 20s, she wanted to start a new adventure. She met her husband musician Josh Kelley in 2005 on the set of his music video, "Only You."

The pair dated for two years before finally trading vows and tying the knot in 2007. But Heigl told PEOPLE Magazine before her wedding that she was ready to start a family.

"I'd always thought I'd be scared, but I'm ready," Heigl said. "I'm 27, and I feel I've done more than most people will do in a lifetime. I'm ready to settle down, start a family and build my Kelley empire."

And not even two years later, the happy couple became first-time parents after adopting Naleigh from South Korea. Since, they've added to their empire by adopting another child domestically in 2012 and then in 2017, giving birth to their only son.

The whole family moved to a ranch in Utah to live full-time 12 years ago so Heigl and Kelley could raise their children out of the spotlight.

"In our minds, this became the best place to be for our family," Heigl told PEOPLE. "It's quiet and there's a different way to living here."

Nancy Leigh "Naleigh" Mi-Eun Kelley

The eldest Kelley daughter, who is nicknamed Naleigh, just became a teenager.

She was adopted as an infant after undergoing open heart surgery for a congenital heart issue. But Heigl assured Harper's Bazaar in 2010 that she's made a full recovery.

"A lot of children don't find forever homes because they're on that special-needs list, even if it's because of something as simple as her mother smoked cigarettes for a month, not knowing she was pregnant," Heigl said. "That's not so huge that you couldn't handle it."

The Grey's Anatomy icon said she always wanted to adopt because her older sister, Meg, was adopted from Korea.

"Josh and I started talking about [adoption] before we were even engaged," Heigl said to Scholastic Parent & Child in 2014. "I wanted my own family to resemble the one I came from, so I always knew I wanted to adopt from Korea. I just wanted to be a mom. So however we do that, it's fine with me."

Though Heigl and Kelley have raised their children mostly out of the public eye, Naleigh has made a few appearances on the silver screen. When she was around three, she made her debut on The View with her mother. As the hosts talked about Naleigh, the camera panned to her, showing her waving and running up to her mother on stage.

A decade later on the show, Heigl got teary reminiscing about Naleigh's adoption.

"Naleigh came to us at nine months and three days later I got on a plane and went to work in Atlanta," Heigl said in January. "I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her."

But it's clear from Hiegl's recent Instagram post on Naleigh's recent 13th birthday, that they haven't missed a beat.

Heigl wrote: "This girl. The girl that made me a mother. The girl that gave my life purpose. Meaning. Direction. Boundless eternal love. This girl turns 13 today. 13. She is officially a teenager. I can't seem to process it."

Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley

The pair's second born, Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley, was adopted from Louisiana, which Heigl called "serendipitous."

She told The Tonight Show host Jay Leno that she and Kelley had initially wanted to adopt internationally for their next child, maybe even from South Korea again. But the waitlist and process had become too extraneous, and the couple was getting impatient to grow their family.

Soon after they had started to think about adopting domestically, Heigl says she received a call from her lawyer that said a birth mother was due in a month, and the child was theirs if they wanted to take the plunge. A few weeks later, Adalaide was at home with her forever family.

For the middle child's 10th birthday last year, Heigl reflected on the moment they first met her on Instagram set to a video montage of Adalaide growing up.

"Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms," she wrote. "She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my waist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."

In April 2021, Heigl described Adalaide as a spitfire with a variety of hobbies like riding horses to Parents Magazine.

"She's my pistol, all piss and vinegar," Heigl said. "She actually wants to start barrel racing."

And the Life As We Know It actress says she makes a conscious effort to raise both her daughters to not be people-pleasers.

"I do think there is this under-the-radar, unsaid, collectively understood vibe that women are meant to be 'pleasing.' I see it in my young daughters, and it's just this odd, inherent social thing," Heigl said to NewBeauty. "I'm certainly not teaching them to be like that, but they're picking it up somewhere. I keep saying, 'I need you to understand that that is not your job.'"

Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

Kelley and Heigl wanted to add to their family, but they were not expecting to discover they were pregnant in 2016 with the youngest and biological Kelley child.

"It was a surprise! I knew I wanted to expand our family, I knew I wanted to have more children," Heigl told PEOPLE in 2016. "I just didn't know how we were going to go about that."

The Emmy-winning actress' said her first pregnancy was relatively smooth, but she craved sweets all the time. The excitement for the whole family started to build when they found out they were expecting a boy.

Heigl told Parents Magazine they were all relieved.

"It was actually a big reason why I was vacillating between trying to get pregnant or adopting again, since with adoption you can specify the sex," she said. "I just thought, another girl could mean lifelong therapy for all of us."

Like many young boys, the smallest Kelley child loves dinosaurs and superheroes, namely Spiderman. Joshua was also spotted on the set of Firefly Lane during the second season's shoot, making Hiegl wonder if she's raising a future director.

The youngest also started kindergarten last fall, which Hiegl marked with one of her gushy Instagram posts.

She wrote: "Well it's that time of year again. Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby. I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I'll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We'll see."

And while at one point, the Kelley-Heigl duo had considered adding a fourth child to their family, the pandemic turned that around.

"I have completely changed my mind," Heigl said to Parents Magazine. "I am very content with my three!"

Stream the first season and a half of Firefly Lane on Netflix before the last seven episodes drop.

