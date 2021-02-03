Katherine Heigl might have become a household name starring in her Emmy winning role of Dr. Izzie Stevens on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, but in real life, she's also in one of the longer-lasting relationships in Hollywood. The actress, known for her roles in countless romantic comedies like 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, and Knocked Up has been happily married to her husband Josh Kelley since 2007.

Josh Kelley and his brother are both singers. Josh is a solo artist focused on country music and pop and his brother Charles Kelley is a member of the country group Lady A. Heigl first met Josh when she appeared in his music video for "Only You" in 20015 and the two quickly started dating. Kelley shared a sweet throwback photo with his wife on Instagram reflecting on a time early in their courtship.

"Lil throwback to when me and @katherineheigl just started dating in 2005 - she came up for my show in New York City and we had the next day to ourselves to walk around - a guy with a very old school polaroid type camera took the shot of us and I still have it hanging in my recording studio today. What a fun time that was and what a great city to explore !!"

The couple said "I do" in a small ceremony in Park City, Utah attended by Heigl's Grey's Anatomy co-stars T.R. Knight, Sandra Oh, and Kate Walsh. Kelley told People at the time that he was incredibly excited to get married.

"We're madly in love and she makes me excited to become married and to have a family and spend my life with someone. We're fairly opposite but we also share a lot of the same values."

Read More: Val Kilmer's Children Jack and Mercedes Are Rising Hollywood Actors

Two years into their marriage, the couple decided to expand their family and opted to pursue adoption. This was important for Heigl who grew up with an adopted sister, Meg. She and Kelley chose to adopt their daughter Naleigh from Meg's native country of South Korea. In 2012, they adopted a second daughter, Adalaide Marie Hope. In 2017, they opened their only biological child, son Joshua Bishop. They regularly share adorable photos of their sweet family on social media.

"With Adalaide, you know, we adopted her from birth, so we got that experience. Naleigh, we got her when she was 9 months old, so this obviously is our first time going through this," Kelley told Us of the pregnancy. "It's exciting and super new."

It's clear that even after three children and over a decade of marriage, the couple has never been better. In their free time, they love spending time at their ranch in Utah where they raise horses and more. Heigl, who is starring in the upcoming Netflix drama Firefly Lane, shared a touching tribute on social media to her hubby following their 12th anniversary in 2019.

"This man...this day...this marriage...I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other. Happy 12th anniversary love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter. Holy shit do I love you! Am still madly in love with you. Am forever blessed by your love for me."

When asked about the key to their long-lasting relationship, Heigl tells Us Weekly, "I think that we just really enjoy each other," Heigl said. "He's kind of my best friend."