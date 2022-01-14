Kane Brown Releases Heartbreak Anthem 'Whiskey Sour'

Kane Brown's latest heartbreak single, "Whiskey Sour" has fans in tears as the country star sings about a lost love he can't chase away. Much like the title of the song, the singer takes to Whiskey Sours, drinking alone to forget about his partner after their split.

This is the third single he's released from his unnamed project and was introduced to the audience last month with an Instagram video of Brown teasing a short clip of the song. At the time, Brown stated, "I love getting to sing other people's stories." Although the lyrics might not be personal to Brown, the singer definitely gave it his all, making us believe he was definitely feeling the love and hurt from the breakup.

The country music singer released a one-take music video for the song, as the camera circled around Brown and his band, which included an acoustic guitar player and a fiddler.

Brown sings, "So now I take my whiskey sour/ Sitting barside after hours/ Thinking how can I get over if the love was never ours?/ Hell, I know you got my message/ All my Xs and my Os/ And it kills me by the hour/ Now I take my whiskey sours alone."

This is definitely one of the most toned-down and acoustic performances we have seen from Brown in a while, but hey, we are certainly not complaining. According to the singer, his next album is set to be a mix of genres, but will still feature his traditional country roots style.

Read More: Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2: 'New Year, New Family Member'

Brown closed 2021 with several notable singles including "Blessed & Free" with H.E.R and "One Mississippi," but made headlines with his collaboration with Chris Young after releasing "Famous Friends."

The superstar closed off the year with an adorable surprise, announcing on New Year's Day that he had become a father of two. Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae share a daughter, 2-year-old Kingsley Rose, who became a big sister after Katelyn gave birth to their second daughter, Kodi Jaen Brown on December 30.