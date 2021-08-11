Kane Brown is the Only Country Artist to Receive 2021 MTV VMA Nomination

Kane Brown is officially the only country music artist of all of this year's MTV Video Music Awards nominees. His "Worldwide Beautiful" music video has been nominated in the Video for Good category and marks the first time Brown has been nominated at the MTV VMAs. His competition in the category includes Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Lil Nas X and Pharrell Williams with Jay Z...quite a lineup of talented artists. This year's awards show will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on Sept. 12.

Brown first released "Worldwide Beautiful" in 2020. He recently earned Video of the Year at the ACM Awards, winning out over Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley. He also earned a nomination at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, which he co-hosted with Kelsea Ballerini.

It's an exciting nomination, considering Nashville is rarely represented at the VMAs. It's typically a showcase for the best of pop, rock and hip hop artists rather than country artists.

Some of this year's major nominees at the awards show include country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and 24kGoldn. Billboard has the full list of nominees here.

Bieber leads this year's nominations, bringing in a whopping seven -- including a nod for Artist of the Year. This year's ceremony will include a live audience -- something that wasn't an option during the pandemic last year.

"The health and safety of artists, fans, staff and partners remain the number one priority," reads a statement from MTV, "and MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe."

Tune in for the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET on any of these networks -- MTV, CW, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

