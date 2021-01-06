Lil Nas X Releases Children's Book, 'C is For Country'

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X (Montero Lamar Hill), who rose to fame with his smash hit song "Old Town Road" (and subsequent remix with Billy Ray Cyrus) has released a childrens book. C is For Country, published via Random House Kids, features an illustrated Lil Nas X in a pink rhinestone cowboy outfit, joined by Panini the pony (named for the artist's song "Panini"). The two go on "a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown." The book, illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, nods to the 21-year-old artist's genre-blending style and features all things country -- farm animals, cowboy hats, wide-open pastures and more.

"I'm dropping the best kids book of all time soon!" Lil Nas X wrote on social media back in September. "I can't wait to share it with you all."

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

The "Rodeo" singer shared some photos from the book on Twitter.

"My children's book 'C Is For Country' is out now!!! Go get it please I really need to pay my rent!" he joked.

MY CHILDREN’S BOOK “C IS FOR COUNTRY” IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT! pic.twitter.com/TwXccX7GKd — nope (@LilNasX) January 5, 2021

The rapper and singer-songwriter later shared that the book was already trending.

"I really just got best fans in the world," he wrote. "So thankful."

i really just got best fans in the world. so thankful. 🥲🤍 https://t.co/15Mpv9jEYL — nope (@LilNasX) January 5, 2021

Lil Nas X, who told NPR he dedicated the book to his nieces and nephews, clearly knows how to relate to his young fans. He recently performed with Elmo on The Not-Too-Late Show and performed a virtual concert on Roblox, an online game platform.

"I'm well aware that life and careers and everything goes in chapters," the rapper told NPR. "That's the chapter I'm in right now and I'm OK with that."

"Old Town Road" was released independently in 2018 and was re-released by Columbia Records in 2019. The song sparked a debate when it was removed from the Billboard Hot Country Songs after the magazine stated that the song doesn't fit the country genre. In April, Lil Nas X released a new version of the song with Cyrus.

Lil Nas X was the most nominated male artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

C is For Country is currently available to purchase here.

