Taylor Swift Reveals Chris Stapleton Will Be Featured on Re-Recording of Album 'Red'

Has anyone had a busier year than Taylor Swift? Not only did the superstar release two new albums in 2020 -- folklore and evermore, she began re-recording her old albums after losing ownership of her master cuts that she had recorded with her former label, Big Machine Records. She's already released Fearless (Taylor's Version) this year, which included numerous previously unheard tracks that were brought out from the "vault," and she's not stopping there. Swift has announced that she's now in the process of re-recording her 2012 album, Red (Taylor's Version), and it will include a whopping 30 songs.

The singer's fourth studio album was also her final country album before she made her debut into the pop world two years later with 1989. The Red tour was memorably the highest-grossing country tour of all time...no big deal. Though the initial album included 16 songs, the deluxe version added six bonus tracks including new additions "The Moment I Knew," "Come Back... Be Here," and "Girl at Home." That means that Swift will be releasing at least eight unheard songs on her new version and fans can't wait. It was already fun getting to hear some of the new additions on Fearless that were written by the talented songwriter as a teenager, so this will give us a different glimpse as she was in her early 20s while writing Red.

Original Red Album Tracklist

1. "State of Grace"

2. "Red"

3. "Treacherous"

4. "I Knew You Were Trouble"

5. "All Too Well"

6. "22"

7. "I Almost Do"

8. "We Are Never Getting Back Together"

9. "Stay Stay Stay"

10. "The Last Time" [ft. Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol]

11. "Holy Ground"

12. "Sad Beautiful Tragic"

13. "The Lucky One"

14. "Everything Has Changed" [ft. Ed Sheeran]

15. "Starlight"

16. "Begin Again"

The new Swift album is expected to be released on Nov. 19 and as the singer puts it, "this will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red." Swift announced the exciting news on social media on June 19, explaining what exactly the album meant to her.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

The singer revealed the final tracklist for her upcoming album on August 6 and it includes not only another Ed Sheeran collab, but Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton as well. Nov. 19 really can't come soon enough for all the Swifties out there! And don't think we didn't notice that her Sugarland song "Babe" was included as well...

"The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster and the first song @teddysphotos and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012❗️I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life. I can't wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together."

Red (Taylor's Version) Tracklist??

1. "State of Grace"

2. "Red"

3. "Treacherous"

4. "I Knew You Were Trouble"

5. "All Too Well"

6. "22"

7. "I Almost Do"

8. "We Are Never Getting Back Together"

9. "Stay Stay Stay"

10. "The Last Time" [ft. Gary Lightbody]

11. "Holy Ground"

12. "Sad Beautiful Tragic"

13. "The Lucky One"

14. "Everything Has Changed" [ft. Ed Sheeran]

15. "Starlight"

16. "Begin Again"

17. "The Moment I Knew"

18. "Come Back... Be Here"

19. "Girl at Home"

20. "State of Grace" (Acoustic Version)

21. "Ronan"

22. "Better Man"

23. "Nothing New" [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

24. "Babe"

25. "Message in a Bottle"

26. "I Bet You Think About Me" [ft. Chris Stapleton]

27. "Forever Winter"

28. "Run" [ft. Ed Sheeran]

29. "The Very First Night"

30. "All Too Well" (Ten Minute Version)

This article was originally published on June 21, 2021. It was updated on August 6, 2021.

