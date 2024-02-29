Kacey Musgraves Announces 2024 Deeper Well Tour, Shares New Single 'Too Good to Be True'

Just in time for the release of her highly anticipated new album, Kacey Musgraves has announced the tour dates for her 2024 Deeper Well Tour. The tour will kick off in Dublin on April 28, with stops in Amsterdam, Glasgow, London, Boston, Seattle, Las Vegas and more. Musgraves will also make stops in her home state of Texas, with dates in Houston, Dallas and Austin. The "Space Cowboy" singer will wrap up the tour in Nashville with a two-night run at Music City's Bridgestone Arena.

Father John Misty, Nickel Creek, Lord Huron and Madi Diaz, who Musgraves collaborated with on "Don't Do Me Good," will join Musgraves for select tour dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8, but American Express Card Members will have access to Amex Early Access for the North American and U.K. dates beginning on March 5 at 10 a.m. local time and running through Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

Deeper Well, out March 15, is the follow-up to Musgraves 2021 album star-crossed. The album was co-produced by Musgraves and longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.

To go along with the tour announcement, Musgraves also shared her new single "Too Good To Be True," a tender ballad about the uncertainties of new love. If the melody of the verses sounds familiar, there's a good reason. Musgraves interpolates early aughts classic "Breathe (2 AM)," written and recorded by Anna Nalick, throughout the song. Nalick has a songwriting credit on "Too Good to Be True," along with Musgraves, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.

Musgraves will make her third appearance on "Saturday Night Live" on March 2. She'll follow up that performance with appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 14 and NBC's TODAY show on March 15.

Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well Tour Dates

+Madi Diaz supporting

*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting

#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting

Sunday, April 28, 2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

Friday, May 3, 2024 — Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique +

Sunday, May 5, 2024 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

Monday, May 6, 2024 — Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

Thursday, May 9, 2024 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

Saturday, May 11, 2024 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

Monday, May 13, 2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 — London, UK @ Roundhouse +

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

Friday, September 6, 2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Saturday, September 7, 2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Monday, September 9, 2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

Thursday, September 12, 2024 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

Sunday, September 15, 2024 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Thursday, September 19, 2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Friday, September 20, 2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

Monday, September 23, 2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Friday, September 27, 2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

Saturday, September 28, 2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

Thursday, October 3, 2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

Friday, October 4, 2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

Thursday, November 7, 2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Saturday, November 9, 2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

Sunday, November 10, 2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

Friday, November 15, 2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Saturday, November 16, 2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Thursday, November 21, 2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

Friday, November 22, 2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

Saturday, November 23, 2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

Friday, November 29, 2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

Saturday, November 30, 2024 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

Monday, December 2, 2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

Thursday, December 5, 2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Friday, December 6, 2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

Saturday, December 7, 2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

