Willie Nelson Lands Fellow Music Legend For Epic Tour Pairing

Willie Nelson landed one of the few living legends that approaches the country and rock hall of famer's level of sustained cultural relevance. Folk rocker turned household name Bob Dylan will join Nelson for all 25 dates of this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
Nelson's fellow Farm Aid co-founder and board member John Mellencamp will alternate dates with the duo of Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. Others appearing at different points on the tour include Brittney Spencer, Celisse, Southern Avenue and Billy Strings.
"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson shared in a press release. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."
The summer and spring tour of America's amphitheaters begins on June 21 in metro Atlanta and lasts through a Sept. 17 stop in Buffalo, NY.
Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival was first held in 2016. Over the years, acts joining Nelson on the road have included Neil Young, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow and Luke Combs.
General public tickets go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for Citi Card members will be available from today (Feb. 27) at 10 a.m. local time, with that deal ending on Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. For more information, visit the tour's website.
2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
June 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, Ga.Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse June 22, 2024 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse June 23 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse June 26 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, Va. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse
June 28 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NYWillie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse June 29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse June 30 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse July 2, 2024 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Mass. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse July 6 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse July 7 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, Pa. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse July 29 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, Calif. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer July 31 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, Calif. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Aug. 3 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, Calif. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer August 4 - Toyota Amphitheatre- Wheatland, Calif. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Aug. 7 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, Idaho Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Aug. 9, 2024 - ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, Wash. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Auf.10, 2024 - Gorge Amphitheatre - George, Wash. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Billy Strings Brittney Spencer Sept. 6 - Somerset Amphitheater- Somerset, Wis. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sept. 7, 2024 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, Ill. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sept. 8 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Mo. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sept. 11 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sept. 12, 2024 - Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sept. 14 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, Pa. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sept. 15 - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Mich. Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sept. 17 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Buffalo, NY Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue
READ MORE: Jelly Roll Speaks Out After Complaints About Recent Show
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.