AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 04: Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson performs onstage with Willie Nelson and Family during the 46th Annual Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 04, 2019 in Austin, Texas
Willie Nelson Lands Fellow Music Legend For Epic Tour Pairing

Willie Nelson's going on the road with another living legend.

Willie Nelson landed one of the few living legends that approaches the country and rock hall of famer's level of sustained cultural relevance. Folk rocker turned household name Bob Dylan will join Nelson for all 25 dates of this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Nelson's fellow Farm Aid co-founder and board member John Mellencamp will alternate dates with the duo of Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. Others appearing at different points on the tour include Brittney Spencer, Celisse, Southern Avenue and Billy Strings.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson shared in a press release. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."

The summer and spring tour of America's amphitheaters begins on June 21 in metro Atlanta and lasts through a Sept. 17 stop in Buffalo, NY.

Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival was first held in 2016. Over the years, acts joining Nelson on the road have included Neil Young, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow and Luke Combs.

General public tickets go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for Citi Card members will be available from today (Feb. 27) at 10 a.m. local time, with that deal ending on Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. For more information, visit the tour's website.

2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

June 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, Ga.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse June 22, 2024 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NCWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse June 23 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NCWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse June 26 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, Va.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse

June 28 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NYWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse June 29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NYWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse June 30 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse July 2, 2024 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Mass.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse July 6 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NYWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse July 7 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, Pa.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanRobert Plant & Alison KraussCelisse July 29 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, Calif.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampBrittney SpencerJuly 31 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, Calif.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampBrittney Spencer Aug. 3 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, Calif.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampBrittney Spencer August 4 - Toyota Amphitheatre- Wheatland, Calif.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampBrittney Spencer Aug. 7 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, IdahoWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampBrittney Spencer Aug. 9, 2024 - ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, Wash.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampBrittney Spencer Auf.10, 2024 - Gorge Amphitheatre - George, Wash.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampBilly StringsBrittney Spencer Sept.  6 - Somerset Amphitheater- Somerset, Wis.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern AvenueSept. 7, 2024 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, Ill.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern Avenue Sept. 8 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Mo.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern Avenue Sept. 11 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OhioWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern Avenue Sept. 12, 2024 - Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OhioWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern Avenue Sept. 14 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, Pa.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern Avenue Sept. 15 - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Mich.Willie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern Avenue Sept. 17 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Buffalo, NYWillie Nelson & FamilyBob DylanJohn MellencampSouthern Avenue

