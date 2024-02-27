Willie Nelson Lands Fellow Music Legend For Epic Tour Pairing

Willie Nelson's going on the road with another living legend.

Willie Nelson landed one of the few living legends that approaches the country and rock hall of famer's level of sustained cultural relevance. Folk rocker turned household name Bob Dylan will join Nelson for all 25 dates of this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Nelson's fellow Farm Aid co-founder and board member John Mellencamp will alternate dates with the duo of Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. Others appearing at different points on the tour include Brittney Spencer, Celisse, Southern Avenue and Billy Strings.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson shared in a press release. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."

The summer and spring tour of America's amphitheaters begins on June 21 in metro Atlanta and lasts through a Sept. 17 stop in Buffalo, NY.

Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival was first held in 2016. Over the years, acts joining Nelson on the road have included Neil Young, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow and Luke Combs.

General public tickets go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for Citi Card members will be available from today (Feb. 27) at 10 a.m. local time, with that deal ending on Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. For more information, visit the tour's website.

2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

June 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, Ga.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



June 22, 2024 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



June 23 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



June 26 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, Va.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 28 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



June 29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



June 30 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



July 2, 2024 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Mass.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



July 6 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



July 7 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, Pa.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse



July 29 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, Calif.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer



July 31 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, Calif.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer



Aug. 3 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, Calif.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer



August 4 - Toyota Amphitheatre- Wheatland, Calif.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer



Aug. 7 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, Idaho

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer



Aug. 9, 2024 - ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, Wash.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer



Auf.10, 2024 - Gorge Amphitheatre - George, Wash.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Billy Strings

Brittney Spencer



Sept. 6 - Somerset Amphitheater- Somerset, Wis.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue



Sept. 7, 2024 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, Ill.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue



Sept. 8 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Mo.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue



Sept. 11 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue



Sept. 12, 2024 - Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue



Sept. 14 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, Pa.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue



Sept. 15 - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Mich.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue



Sept. 17 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

