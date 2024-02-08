Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album 'Deeper Well,' Shares Title Track

Kacey Musgraves fans, the wait is over. The Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter has announced that her new album Deeper Well will be released on March 15. Co-produced by Musgraves and longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, a large portion of the 14-track album was recorded at the legendary Electric Lady studios.

"I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts," Musgraves shared in a press statement.

Musgraves previews the album, the follow up to her 2021 album star crossed, with the folky, introspective title track and its music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

"Honestly, those words, 'deeper well,' just fell out," Musgraves told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "We were up in New York City writing in one of the best studios I've ever been in, which is Electric Lady, such a vibe, Greenwich Village. And we were in the room, which was Jimi Hendrix's actual apartment...I was craving going somewhere else than Nashville. I was like, 'I want to just be around some other kind of energy.' And I wasn't putting too much pressure on myself... I just was like, 'let's go up there and just see what starts falling out.' Usually, all my songs, I think most of the time they start as a title and I'm like, this would make a good song. But I think that one just came from just conversation. The lines kept stumbling out. And when we wrote that that day, I felt it was really special to me. And I thought, okay, we've got some songs here. And I feel like it's a record and it has to be called 'Deeper Well.' I just think it sums up where I'm at."

While most of the songs are written by Musgraves with Fitchuk and Tashian, the track "The Architect" finds the "Slow Burn" singer reuniting with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, who she co-wrote her breakthrough single "Merry Go Round" with.

Musgraves first teased the album during the 2024 Grammy Awards. A commercial featuring a portion of "Deeper Well" aired during the broadcast, the same night Musgraves earned a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Zach Bryan, "I Remember Everything."

Deeper Well Track List: