Kacey Musgraves Stopped Smoking Weed: 'It's Not For This Chapter'

Kacey Musgraves said as much in the song "Deeper Well."

Though she may be as synonymous with weed to some fans as her former collaborator Willie Nelson or her peer Margo Price will probably always be, Kacey Musgraves has kicked the non-addictive habit.

"It's not for this chapter," Musgraves said in a cover story for The Cut. "Maybe later, when I'm a 60-year-old lady with nothing to do and I'm just doing pottery all day, maybe. We'll see."

In the same interview, Musgraves put over the "spiritual" benefits of psilocybin, aka magic mushrooms.

"When used with intention, I think it's a massive dose of compassion and reverence for nature, fellow humans, yourself," she said.

Musgraves' fifth major-label studio album, Deeper Well, arrives on March 15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville. It follows her 2021 pop pivot Star-Crossed. A Deeper Well world tour begins on April 28 in Dublin.

On second look, the lyrics of the song "Deeper Well" broke this news already.

"I used to wake and bake/ roll out of bed, hit the gravity bong that I made/ And start the day," she wrote. "For a while, it got me by/ Everything I did seemed better when I was high I don't know why/ So I'm gettin' rid of the habits that I feel are real good at wasting my time/ No regrets, baby, I just think that maybe/ It's natural when things lose their shine."

Such candidness is in line with Musgraves' aim to be vulnerable for her listeners.

"I really do believe in the biggest, most powerful form of connection is vulnerability," Musgraves told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "So it's like on one hand, I think there's hardly ever any mystery left in life, especially with artists. But at the same time, we're here to connect."