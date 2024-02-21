The "Mad Men" actor will have a recurring role as a titan of the Texas oil industry.

The "Land Man" cast just keeps getting better.

The upcoming Taylor Sheridan series was announced with Billy Bob Thornton ("Fargo") in the starring role. A couple weeks ago, Demi Moore ("Fued: Capote vs. Swans") joined the fray. And now we've got yet another top-shelf talent added to the bill: Jon Hamm ("Mad Men").

"Land Man" is a fictional drama series rooted in reality. It's based on the Texas Monthly podcast "Boomtown," an in-depth documentary that examines the effects of oil booms and busts on West Texans living in the Permian Basin, the most oil-rich region in the United States. From wealthy businessmen in 10-gallon hats to men slick with black gold tending to the rigs to the sex workers who follow both of these parties around, "Boomtown" offers a nuanced look at the entire industry. There's a wealth of content from which Sheridan can create complex characters with conflicting motivations.

Hamm will have a recurring role in the series as Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a lengthy personal and professional history with Thornton's Tommy Norris. Hamm recently did a fantastic job as a far-right, militant sheriff in FX's "Fargo." I suspect this Monty Miller character will have a similar vibe. He probably won't be as cartoonishly evil, though his name suggests otherwise. The real question remains: will he keep the nipple rings?

Thornton's lead character, Norris, is a crisis manager for an oil company. Moore will play Cami, the wife of a powerful Texas oil man and a friend of Norris (so... maybe she's Miller's wife?). Ali Larter ("Final Destination") will play Norris's ex-wife, Angela, and Michelle Randolph ("1923") and Jacob Lofland ("Free State of Jones") will play their children, so expect plenty of family drama as well.

"Land Man" will air on the streamer Paramount+. A release date hasn't been announced.