John-Paul Miller's Alleged Girlfriend Denies Dating The South Carolina Pastor Following Mica Miller's Death

Suzie Skinner, the alleged girlfriend of John-Paul Miller, is now staunchly denying any romantic involvement with the pastor. Per Daily Mail, Skinner was photographed at a sushi restaurant in Myrtle Beach with John-Paul. They appear to be "drinking shots" and eating dinner on May 1, four days after the suicide of John-Paul's wife, Mica Miller.

An anonymous source told Daily Mail John-Paul was "laughing and drinking" with Skinner at the restaurant. "I've seen him there a couple of times, with Mica, too, she used to really like that restaurant," the source claims. "I was surprised to see him there so soon after her death, and with another woman, too. It was like he didn't have a care in the world."

The images and footage given to Daily Mail appear to show Miller scrolling on his phone, chatting with Skinner, and taking a swig of his drink. "He was kinda sloppy, drinking and laughing with the woman. They did a shot together before they left. He likes to drink martinis," the anonymous source says.

"It's well known around here that he's just not a nice guy, and I got a picture of him because I couldn't believe he was doing this so soon after her death."

Suzie Skinner's Alleged Role In The Mica Miller Case

Approached by Daily Mail, Skinner rejected the claims she was dating the pastor. "He asked a couple of different people and I was the only one that could go, it wasn't a date, it wasn't anything," Skinner said.

A different source appears to back up Skinner's claim. They maintain Skinner is just a friend, offering comfort and support to Miller in the wake of his wife's death.

The Mica Miller suicide case is a multi-layered one thus far. Mica's father blames John-Paul exclusively for what happened to his daughter. There's a lot of controversy around Skinner's late husband and his passing. Some people have even gone as far as to allege that Mica's 911 call could've been AI-generated. Regardless of any surrounding factors, Mica's case still raises more questions than answers.

The sheriff's department invited the FBI to help tie up any loose ends. We'll have to wait and see if any more meaningful developments emerge in this case.