Was AI Used To Create Mica Miller's 911 Call? One Internet Sleuth Thinks So

The questions around the Mica Miller case are a mile long at this point. However, there's been some speculation that AI or artificial intelligence was used to create Mica Miller's call to emergency services.

First of all, I want to stress this is very much in the realm of theory at this point. There's been no evidence that I know to suggest that Mica's phone call was anything but genuine. In fact, the sheriff's department officially ruled her death a suicide. However, they later called upon the FBI to help with the investigation, suggesting there are some lingering questions.

Internet sleuth Robbie Harvey gave more weight to the idea that Mica's voice was replicated. You can see more about his theories below, but the internet investigator used AI himself to recreate Mica's voice. It was nearly identical to the real 911 call. Harvey also linked to an interview with what he claims is a retired FBI agent.

The agent said, "All the allegations in the Mica Miller case that AI was used to call 911 have to be taken seriously at this point. I did not realize how advanced this stuff and how scary this stuff is getting."

Mica Miller's Family Weighed In

Meanwhile, Mica's father Michael Francis also claims multiple shell casings at the scene. Francis blasted the police for rushing the investigation. He said, "Since there were multiple shell casings found and a live round found, it already didn't make much sense. So it would seem they would automatically do a complete toxicology, not just blood alcohol, and a complete autopsy, which they did not do. We're just devastated that they didn't because John-Paul rushed the cremation process."

Meanwhile, the police have tried to dispel rumors about the case. During a press conference, the sheriff said, "Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered. While I know it's not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life."