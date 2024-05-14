The FBI Called In To Investigate The Death of Mica Miller, Wife Of South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller

The sheriff's department is calling on the FBI to investigate the death of Mica Miller. Authorities found her body in Lumber River State Park on April 27.

In a statement, the sheriff's department said it is requesting help in its investigation into the death of Mica. She was married to South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller.

"The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the United States Attorney's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation in South Carolina since the early stages of the Mica Miller investigation," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Based on the information gathered during the investigation and jurisdiction reasons, the Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of both agencies. No other information will be released at this time."

What's curious is that Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has already ruled Mica's death a suicide. Previously, authorities said that Mica purchased the gun just hours before her death and then phoned 911. Wilkins condemned rumors at the time for blowing the case out of the water. "This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond," Wilkins said. "I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigation Team.

Mica Miller's Death Ruled Suicide

He continued, "Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered. While I know it's not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life."

The sheriff's department hasn't revealed why it's opening the case to the FBI. After her death, many speculated that her husband may have been involved in her passing. Since then, John-Paul's legal team threatened to sue anyone accusing their client of these rumors. Likewise, prior to her death, Mica accused her husband of grooming her while she worked for him at the church. The pastor continues to be a subject of controversy with Mica's family opposed to him.

We'll continue to update you as the case develops.