For decades, radio personality Jody Dean was a staple of Dallas-Fort Worth's radio and TV landscape, even landing a spot in the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. But now, at 64, the broadcaster has taken an unexpected career turn: building sets for TV shows and movies.

In fact, he now crafts physical sets for shows like "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" and "The Chosen," working alongside "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. It's a natural progression of his lifelong passion for construction after watching his builder father grow up performing the same job. Though Dean last worked on a set-building gig in the 90s, it's always been something he loved and gravitated toward.

More than just building structures, Dean's work brings authenticity to productions. On "Bass Reeves," he helped construct era-specific Texas scenery that added crucial realism. The meticulous details honor the history represented on screen.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Dean reflected on some of the differences between broadcasting and working on sets, two very, very different lines of work. A lot of the changes he's noticed, as has his family, are to his demeanor and his moods. He's much more lighthearted and liable to tell jokes, he's more easygoing with his family, and he doesn't have to pay a therapist any longer to sort out whatever personal problems he had been dealing with.

His dedication is clear in the intricate process of making sets look period-accurate, even when it comes to more detailed sets like log cabins. This can be attributed to learning from a variety of artists, many of them much younger than Dean.

With film production at its height in Texas, Dean has finally found the job he believes he's meant to be in. Still, he misses connecting with audiences — just not the hustle and bustle of corporate life. Not when he can feel like he's doing something fulfilling with the art he produces.

The 64-year-old is pleased as punch with his new calling, but when you can work with personalities like Sheridan and his many Western-themed shows, why would you go back to being a jockey, be it radio or desk?