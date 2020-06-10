Jimmy Buffett is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on June 27. The "Margaritaville" singer-songwriter will share the historic Nashville stage with Opry member Brad Paisley and Mac McAnally.

Join us on June 27th as Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers steps into the Circle for his Opry debut alongside Opry... Posted by Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Despite Buffett's connections to country music, the appearance will mark the first time Parrotheads will have the chance to hear the legendary artist perform from the Opry. Buffett previously collaborated with Alan Jackson on the 2003 hit "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and with Kenny Chesney on "Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season," which Buffett wrote and recorded for his 1974 album A1A.

Buffett released Life on the Flip Side, his first studio album in seven years, in May.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Opry is being filmed and recorded without a studio audience. Fans can tune into the long-running program on WSM radio and watch the broadcast on Circle TV network. The broadcast will be hosted by Bobby Bones. You can also tune in on the Circle network's social pages.

Read More: Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort is Opening First Texas Location in July

Buffett's Margaritaville Resort will open its first Texas location this summer. The former La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa outside Houston has been transformed into the Buffett-inspired concept. The resort is currently accepting reservations for June 26,2020 and beyond. The resort has 360 guest rooms, an 18-hole golf course, a spa, tennis facilities, outdoor pools and a large outdoor meeting space.

Now Watch: