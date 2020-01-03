Everyone knows and loves the down to earth "Cheeseburger in Paradise" singer James William Buffett. Jimmy Buffett paved his own way by leaving Nashville and pursuing music in Key West instead of hitting big cities like Los Angeles and New York. The skilled singer/songwriter has been married to second wife Jane Slagsvol since the '70s and you'll never guess how they met.

Buffett, originally from Pascagoula, Mississippi, dropped out of college at Auburn University in Alabama. He moved back to his home state to attend the University of Southern Mississippi so that he could pursue his music in New Orleans. After graduation, he proposed to his girlfriend, Margie Washichek, and they packed their bags for Nashville.

As expected, Nashville just wasn't the right fit for Buffett. And neither was Margie. The marriage wasn't working and neither was country music. The two went their separate ways and Buffett decided to move out to the beach and settled down in Key West. As the son of a sailor, it makes sense that he gravitated towards the beachy lifestyle that Florida offered the singer.

Jane was a student at the University of South Carolina and came down to Key West for spring break. It was an immediate connection -- most likely on some random Saturday night -- between Jimmy and Jane. They were married the following year. Buffett even credits his wife with cleaning up the laid back image of the Coral Reefer Band.

While traveling on the road in California, Buffett wrote one of his signature songs, "Come Monday," for Jane about missing her while he was gone. She even starred in the music video, which she did for free because there was no budget at the time.

The happy couple remains married to this day and has three children: Sarah Delaney Buffett, Savannah Jane Buffett and Cameron Marley.

Who would have thought that one college student and country singer would one day create the Margaritaville empire? Parrotheads (Buffett fans) across the world have long gravitated towards his laid back Caribbean vibe and the businesses his signature songs inspired. Isn't he the first singer you'd want to listen to at a beach house getaway? Havana Daydreamin' all day. He even inspired a Broadway musical, Escape to Margaritaville.

As if there's anything the "A Pirate Looks at Forty" and "Fruitcakes" singer can't do, he even ventured to enter the world of children's books when he published The Jolly Mon with his daughter Savannah Jane. There's dolphins, pirates and most likely a lot of inspiration from time spent living on the beach.

While Jimmy and Jane Buffett are a somewhat private couple, you can still experience a little bit of what they built together by visiting one of their Margaritaville resorts. The Orlando location even has the singer's famous seaplane, Hemisphere Dancer, that fans can visit.

