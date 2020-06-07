Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort is Opening First Texas Location in July

Get ready to take a trip to Margaritaville, Texans! The Lone Star State is getting its own Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville Resort. The Houston Business Journal reports that the La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa outside Houston will be transformed into the Buffett-inspired concept.

The new location will be known as Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe and is set to open on July 1, 2020. The resort has 360 guest rooms, an 18-hole golf course, a spa, tennis facilities, outdoor pools and a large outdoor meeting space. The property's existing restaurants will be transformed into the LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

The property is owned by Margaritaville Holdings, the Atlanta, Georgia-based Songy Highroads and the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based The Wampold Cos.

"The Margaritaville lifestyle brand is one of the hottest in the country, and Texas is a prime market for it," Todd Nocerini, COO of Songy Highroads, said in a press release. "The fact that the lakefront resort is an easy drive for residents of the state's four largest markets only adds to the excitement and potential pool of guests."

A 300-acre Margaritaville Resort opened in Kissimmee, Florida earlier this year. There are currently 12 Margaritaville Resorts around the world, including one in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Gatlinburg, Tenn., Bossier City, La., and Guanacaste, Costa Rica. A Margaritaville Resort is also in the works for New York City. A Margaritaville Hotel will open this year in Nashville, Tenn.

Jimmy Buffett released his song "Margaritaville" in 1977. The song about a man "wasting away" at a beach resort was a defining hit for the singer, spawning a variety of commercial products and business ventures.

