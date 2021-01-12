Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Announce 'Country Cadillac Tour' Dates

One of the few country music tours slated for early 2021 teams singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson with kindred spirit Randy Houser. Their 13-date waltz across Texas and the Deep South is billed as the Country Cadillac Tour, which is a reference to Houser's nickname, Cadillac.
Johnson and Houser's professional ties date back to a couple of co-writes: Nashville star Trace Adkins' "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" (written with Dallas Davidson) and country singer Jesse James' "My Cowboy" (written with James).
Johnson's solo successes include million-selling single "In Color" and Top 5 albums The Guitar Song (2010) and Living For a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran (2012). Houser, a Mississippi native, made a name for himself with hit songs "Anything Goes," "Boots On," "How Country Feels" and "Like a Cowboy" plus the album Magnolia (2019).
Read More: George Strait's 15 Best Songs, Including the Grammy-Nominated Jamey Johnson Co-Write 'Give It Away'
Tour stops include one of several 40th anniversary concerts for Billy Bob's Texas; two nights in the band Alabama's old stomping grounds of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; plus five dates in Johnson's home state, Alabama.
A statement from LiveNation clarifies that each tour stop "will be socially distanced and include other safety protocols" due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (Jan. 13) on both artists' websites. More dates may be added due to popular demand.
Country Cadillac Tour Dates
Feb. 5 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's
Feb. 19 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre
Feb. 20 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre
Feb. 25 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center Fontyard Festival
Feb. 26 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 27 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
March 12 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
March 13 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
March 18 -- New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Ampitheatre
March 19 -- New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Ampitheatre
April 15 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center
April 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery
April 17 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery