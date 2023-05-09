Is Kevin Costner's Divorce Connected to the 'Yellowstone' Drama?

There has been a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Paramount Network's Yellowstone in recent months, with most of it revolving around questions about lead Kevin Costner's involvement and the continuation of the show. The network has officially confirmed that the series will come back for the second half of Season 5 in the fall, but it will end after that.

Amid all the confusion surrounding Yellowstone, Costner has been dealing with personal issues as well, including an impending divorce from wife Christine Baumgartner. On Tuesday, May 2, the news broke that Costner's wife of 18 years filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Although the divorce filing came as the Yellowstone negotiations continued, the two events are reportedly not connected.

A source shared with People that the divorce "has nothing to do with Yellowstone," adding, "The two situations are unrelated."

TMZ originally broke news of the split, and a representative for Costner shared a statement with the publication.

Advertisement

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," reads a statement from Costner's rep. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Costner and Baumgartner have been married since 2004 and share three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. Costner also has two sons, Joe and Liam, and two daughters, Annie and Lily, from a previous marriage to ex-wife Cindy Silva.

Although Paramount confirmed Season 5 will go ahead, recent reports claim that Costner's return to the show is dependent on his approval of the script. The actor's character of John Dutton will certainly be written out of the franchise story, and the report claims that he must feel "comfortable" with his character's end before he will return. Although the original Yellowstone series is ending, the network has announced a sequel -- possibly starring Matthew McConaughey -- that will take its place.