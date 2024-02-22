'Irish Wish' Trailer: Lindsay Lohan Swaps Lives to Become a Bride in New Netflix Romance

Lindsay Lohan is back in her Netflix holiday bag — and this time around, she's bringing the pixie dust from her 2000s hits "Just My Luck" and "Freaky Friday" with her. In the first trailer for "Irish Wish," Netflix's newest rom-com timed for St. Patrick's Day, Lohan finds herself walking down the Emerald Isle with the help of some life-swap magic.

"Irish Wish" premieres Friday, March 15 only on Netflix and co-stars not one, but two "Outlander" alums: BAFTA nominee Ed Speelers (whom you might remember as the villainous Stephen Bonnet) and Alexander Vlahos (who played Allan Christie in Season 7). Here's the official synopsis for "Irish Wish":

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

The "Irish Wish" trailer dropped on Feb. 20 and offers a tantalizing peek at Maddie's two suitors. She's hung up on Paul (Vlahos), who's scheduled to marry her BFF Emma (Elizabeth Tan, "Emily in Paris"). After wishing to marry Paul herself, Maddie wakes up in bed beside him as the new bride-to-be. But the arrival of handsome Irish stranger James (Speelers) prompts Maddie to question whether Paul was really her one true love.

"Irish Wish" features a delightful supporting cast of familiar faces. TV legend Jane Seymour ("Puppy Love") plays Maddie's mother Rosemary. Ayesha Curry, the actress wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, appears as Maddie's incredulous pal Heather, whom she recruits in her love scheme.

Of course, Lohan is no stranger to fantastical life-swap fare. There's her dual role in "The Parent Trap," for starters. In 2003's "Freaky Friday," she swapped bodies with her onscreen mom Jamie Lee Curtis. And in 2006's "Just My Luck," she played an uptown Manhattanite who trades places with Chris Pine's unlucky janitor.

"Irish Wish" is part of Lindsay Lohan's multi-picture deal with Netflix and will see her reunite with "Falling for Christmas" (2022) director Janeen Damian. The film was written by veteran Hallmark romance scribe Kirsten Hansen, whose credits include "Nantucket Noel" (2021) and "Chesapeake Shores," among others.

In Jan. 2024, Netflix announced that Lohan would appear alongside her "Mean Girls" co-star Tim Meadows in the still-undated Christmas comedy "Our Little Secret."

"Irish Wish" premieres March 15 only on Netflix.

