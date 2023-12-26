In 2024, the silver screen will once again be lit with the warm glow of romantic comedies, a genre that has been the cornerstone of many a moviegoer's heart.

Among the anticipated releases is a delightful bouquet of stories that promise to captivate and charm. The Sprouse brothers — Dylan and Cole — are each starring in their own tales of love and laughter, showcasing their versatility and adding a dash of familial star power to the genre. Dylan's "Beautiful Wedding" promises a riotous adventure of post-Vegas nuptials, while Cole's "Lisa Frankenstein" takes a more fantastical approach to romance, blending gothic themes with comedic flair.

And let's not forget "Challengers," a film that's already causing a stir online with steamy screenshots of Zendaya caught in a complicated love triangle. The image of Zendaya — sitting on a bed with her two male co-stars, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor — has sent the internet into a frenzy, heralding the film as a boundary-pushing addition to the romantic comedy genre.

As we gear up for the heart-fluttering upcoming movies of 2024, one thing is certain: The romantic comedies of this year are not only about returning to a beloved genre but also about redefining it. They invite moviegoers to once again believe in the magic of love, laughter and the enduring power of a good rom-com. So, save the dates and prepare your hearts — the romance of 2024 is about to sweep you off your feet.

1 of 10 'Which Brings Me to You' Premieres in theaters: Jan. 19. Stars: Lucy Hale, Nat Wolff In "Which Brings Me to You," viewers will find themselves wrapped up in the blossoming romance of two skeptical singles who stumble into each other's lives at a wedding. Starring the effervescent Lucy Hale and the ever-charming Nat Wolff, the film explores the guarded hearts of individuals who are disillusioned with love. As they navigate the treacherous waters of modern dating, the movie promises a narrative that is both relatable and optimistic, showcasing the possibility of love in a world that often seems devoid of it. 2 of 10 'Beautiful Wedding' Premieres in theaters: Feb. 1 Stars: Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner "Beautiful Wedding" serves as the much-anticipated sequel to "Beautiful Disaster," bringing back the whirlwind romance of Travis and Abby. The film sees the return of Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner, whose characters' impulsive nuptials lead to a hilariously tumultuous honeymoon in Mexico. Directed by Roger Kumble, this romantic comedy aims to blend the spontaneity of young love with the depth of true connection, offering an exploration of marriage and commitment through the lens of humor and heartfelt moments. 3 of 10 'Lisa Frankenstein' Premieres in theaters: Feb. 9 Stars: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse Now for the other Sprouse twin. Set against the backdrop of 1989, "Lisa Frankenstein" brings together the talents of Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse in a story that defies the typical romantic comedy setup. Newton's goth character takes on an extraordinary experiment by reviving a Victorian-era corpse, played by Sprouse, and transforms him into an unconventional suitor. Written by the ingenious Diablo Cody, the film promises to infuse the essence of romance with a dash of the macabre. 4 of 10 'It Ends With Us' Premieres in theaters: Feb. 9 Stars: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, "It Ends With Us" stars Blake Lively in the role of Lily Bloom, a woman whose seemingly perfect relationship with a neurosurgeon, played by Justin Baldoni, begins to unravel as past traumas surface. This romantic drama is poised to take viewers on an emotional journey that examines the resilience of love against the backdrop of personal hardship. 5 of 10 'Challengers' Premieres in theaters: April 26 Stars: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor "Challengers" — starring the dynamic Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor — moves beyond the traditional rom-com to present a narrative steeped in the world of competitive tennis. This film promises to serve a story that intertwines the intensity of sports with the intricacies of past romances and current rivalries. Under the direction of Luca Guadagnino, "Challengers" is set to deliver a portrayal of how relationships evolve over time, both on and off the court, and the personal growth that comes from facing one's former self. Audiences can expect a drama filled with passion, tension and the undeniable allure of a second chance at love. 6 of 10 'The Fall Guy' Premieres in theaters: May 3 Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt "The Fall Guy," a modern take on the classic television series, features Ryan Gosling as a stunt double embroiled in a mystery surrounding the disappearance of his A-list counterpart, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. With Emily Blunt as his strong-willed ex-girlfriend, the film offers a mix of action, comedy and romance. The combination of Gosling's charm and Blunt's tenacity promises a movie brimming with chemistry and excitement. 7 of 10 'L'Amour ouf' Premieres in theaters October 2024 Stars: Adèle Exarchopoulos, François Civil "L'Amour ouf" offers a unique French take on the romantic comedy, featuring Adèle Exarchopoulos and François Civil as lovers from different social strata whose passionate affair faces the ultimate test of time and circumstance. Directed by Gilles Lellouche, this musical rom-com spans 20 years and delves into themes of love, class division, and the enduring nature of passion. 8 of 10 'A Family Affair' Premieres on Netflix in 2024 Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King In "A Family Affair," a complex love triangle emerges between Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, leading to a twisted tale of romance and familial ties. This Netflix original film, directed by Richard LaGravenese, promises to blend the comedic aspects of romance with the depth and drama of intertwined relationships. With its all-star cast and insightful storytelling, "A Family Affair" is poised to be a standout romantic comedy that delves into the heart of modern relationships. 9 of 10 'The Idea of You' Premiere TBD in 2024 Stars: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine "The Idea of You" is a contemporary romance that dives into the whirlwind affair between a 40-year-old single mother and a younger pop star. Anne Hathaway portrays the protagonist, whose spontaneous decision to attend a music festival leads to an unexpected romance with a pop idol, played by Nicholas Galitzine. Adapted from Robinne Lee's novel, the film navigates the vibrant backdrop of music and the allure of celebrity, promising a story that's as unconventional as it is alluring. 10 of 10 'A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow' Premieres TBD in 2024 Stars: Maia Reficco, Kit Connor "A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow" is a charming adaptation of Laura Taylor Namey's novel. It tells the story of Lila Reyes (Maia Reficco), a Miami girl who, after personal tragedy, finds herself in England where she falls for a local tea shop assistant, portrayed by Kit Connor. As Lila immerses herself in the quaint charms of the English countryside, viewers will journey with her through a tale of self-discovery and unexpected love.

