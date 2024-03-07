Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves Perform 'I Remember Everything' Together For the First Time Live

Zach Bryan made sure that the opening night of his ambitious Quittin Time Tour would be one for his fans to remember. He did so on Tuesday (March 5) at the United Center in Chicago by bringing out a surprise guest in Kacey Musgraves for the live debut of "I Remember Everything" as a duet.

Last year, "I Remember Everything" became the first No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart —or the pop chart, as it's commonly called— for both Bryan and Musgraves. The duo co-wrote the breakup song and recorded it for Bryan's 2023 self-titled album. The song won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. It was also nominated this year for Best Country Song— an honor won by Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."

Bryan sang it solo a few times last year, but Tuesday marked the first time he'd sung it at a concert with Musgraves. In a clip shared to Instagram by the venue, it sounds like the entire audience joined Musgraves in singing one of last year's biggest country crossover hits with Bryan.

Musgraves' appearance in Chicago came at a busy time for her. She's prepping for the March 15 release of her Deeper Well album. Last weekend, she was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." She performed the title track on the show as well as "Too Good to Be True."

The Quittin Time Tour began with a three-night stand at the United Center. It'll take Bryan and an impressive roster of opening acts to arenas across North America. Openers at select dates will include The War and Treaty, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Sierra Ferrell. The current itinerary lasts through two nights in December at the Barclays Arena in New York.

