10 of the Highest Grossing Country Music Tours of All Time

As much as we love hearing our favorite country artists blasted on the radio, there's just something special about watching a live performance. Musical acts of all genres travel around the world for their fans and put on some of the most amazing shows you can imagine. If you check out Pollstar, some of the highest-grossing tours of all time include some of the obvious names including The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Guns n' Roses, Coldplay, The Eagles, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and Madonna. You've also got people like Celine Dion and Ed Sheeran on those lists, which shouldn't come as a surprise; fans go wild over their concert tickets as well.

But country music has some seriously impressive tours that sell millions of tickets. For example, did you know that Garth Brooks has one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time? The pandemic may have seriously affected live music with numerous tours canceled or postponed last year and in 2020, but we're excited to see some of our favorite acts get back out on the road. Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and more are all back out there to reconnect in person with their fans this year.

We've rounded up 10 of the highest-grossing country tours of all time. It appears that country music has a few heavy hitters...you'll definitely see some repeated names on this list.

10. Shania Twain - Come on Over Tour - $74.3 million

Shania Twain's Come on Over Tour was one of the highest-grossing tours of the '90s and one of the biggest female music tours of any genre. That's a pretty impressive feat. The tour spanned North America, Europe and Australia with over 2 million fans purchasing tickets to see the Queen of Country Pop.

9. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Soul2Soul: The World Tour - $79 million

The third co-headling tour by superstar couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill was incredibly impressive. Their world tour took them across North America and Europe with a sell-out at every venue.

8. Kenny Chesney - No Shoes Nation Tour- $90.9 million

Kenny Chesney is the king of touring the country. His 13th headlining tour, which supported his 15th album of the same name was a massive success. Spanning 45 shows throughout North America, this was just one of many extremely popular tours organized by Chesney.

7. Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney - Brothers of the Sun Tour - $96 million

You partner up two of the most successful touring acts together and it's no surprise that you'd have a wildly popular summer tour. McGraw and Chesney performed at 23 different venues around the country in 2012, drawing over one million fans out to watch them live.

6. The Garth Brooks World Tour - $105 million

Garth Brooks...the king of stadium tours! It took three years for Brooks to perform 220 shows across Europe, North America and South America, but it ended up being even more successful than the first time he toured the world. Ticket sales more than made up for the fact that they were affordable and he set record attendance at various international venues.

5. Kenny Chesney - Trip Around the Sun Tour - $114.3 million

It's Kenny again! 40 shows throughout North America made this summer tour one of Chesney's most successful of all time. With opening acts including Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley, over one million tickets were purchased to see Chesney perform at various stadiums and amphitheaters around the country.

4. Kenny Chesney - The Big Revival Tour - $116.4 million

Chesney's most successful tour of all time (at least to date) is his Big Revival Tour from 2015. It was the biggest country tour of the entire year and the second biggest in North America for any genre. A few of the performances merged with Jason Aldean's Burn It Down Tour, in which Chesney co-headlined with Eric Church for select performances.

3. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Soul2Soul II - $1.41 million

The North American tour co-headlined by this husband and wife duo was the second time they had banded together to tour the country. The Soul2Soul tour was so successful that, at the time, it was the highest-grossing country tour of all time -- until Taylor Swift broke their record.

2. Taylor Swift - Red Tour - $150 million

The Red Tour was massively successful for Taylor Swift. It was her last country tour before she fully transitioned over to pop music. Her album Red was No. 1 on the country charts in the US, Canada and multiple other countries. The Red Tour spanned North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. Swift performed 86 shows and welcomed 1.7 million attendees.

1. Garth Brooks' World Tour with Trisha Yearwood - $364.3 million

Maybe Garth Brooks should actually be known as the king of the world tour. When he decided to hit the road with his wife Trisha Yearwood after 13 years of retirement, his fans showed up for him in a big way. Granted, this tour was triple the size of other acts on this list, hitting a total of 390 venues and setting records for the most concerts in a tour. There was such high demand, multiple dates were added in numerous cities during the tour so that fans could see Garth and his wife perform live.

