The Eagles are celebrating their timeless 1976 album Hotel California with a special tour, originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band will play the massively successful album live in its entirety for each tour date. The group, featuring new members Deacon Frey and Vince Gill along with Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, hit the road in August and September 2021 for newly scheduled appearances in New York City, Boston and Washington D.C. Additional dates were announced in early 2022.

Winter and spring tour dates take the band to Cleveland (March 17); Chicago (March 19); Indianapolis (March 22); Detroit (March 24); Pittsburgh (March 26); Philadelphia (March 28); Columbus, Ohio (April 19); Buffalo (April 21); Belmont Park, N.Y. (April 23); Nashville (April 28); Tulsa (May 16); and Salt Lake City (May 25).

Ten dates took place in early 2020, before larger tours came to a halt in mid-March due to coronavirus precautions: three-night stands in Atlanta (Feb. 7, 8 and 11) and New York City (Feb. 14, 15 and 18) plus double-headers in Dallas (Feb. 29 and March 1) and Houston (March 6-7).

Hotel California, one of the best-selling albums of all time, is the fifth studio album by The Eagles. The album featured "New Kid in Town," written by J.D. Souther, Don Henley and the late Glenn Frey, "Life in the Fast Lane" and the No. 1 hit title track.

The Eagles formed in Los Angeles in 1971. The founding members of the band were Henley, Frey, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. The band's 1972 debut self-titled album spawned the hits "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Witchy Woman" and "Take it Easy."

The band has sold more than 200 million records, making them one of the best-selling acts in the world.

Following the death of Glenn Frey in 2016, Gill and Frey's son Deacon joined the band.

The Eagles Hotel California 2022 Tour:

Feb. 19 - Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena

Feb. 21 - Charlotte - Spectrum Center

Feb. 24 - Orlando - Amway Center

Feb. 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla - FLA Live Arena

Feb. 28 - Tampa - Amalie Arena

March 2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

March 4 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena

March 17 - Cleveland - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

March 19 - Chicago - United Center

March 22 - Indianapolis - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 24 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena

March 26 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena

March 28 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center

April 19 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

April 21 - Buffalo - KeyBank Center

April 23 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

April 28 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

May 14 - Houston - Toyota Center

May 16 - Tulsa - BOK Center

May 19 - Austin - Moody Center ATX

May 20 - Austin - Moody Center ATX

May 25 - Salt Lake City - Vivint Arena

This post was originally published on Oct. 8, 2019. It has been updated to reflect rescheduled and new tour dates.

