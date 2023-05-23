Here's How 'The Voice' Coach Niall Horan and Blake Shelton Interact Off-Camera

Tuesday night's finale of The Voice not only marks the end of season 23, but it will also be Blake Shelton's last-ever episode on the show. The country star is exiting after a 12-year run on the singing competition show, and he made a new friend on his final season. Niall Horan -- who served as a first-time coach this season --says that although he and Shelton haven't known one another long, they became fast friends on set. In fact, the two singers are even on every day texting terms.

"I'm gonna miss him. Big time," Horan told ET in a recent interview. "He's been such a -- like I've made a friend out of Blake, you know?"

"I didn't know the guy in October of last year and he's just been -- it's a constant text every day," he says. "And even just here off camera and on camera it's just been a laugh the whole season. I'm gonna miss him."

The pop singer says they will definitely "have a few drinks" to celebrate Shelton's retirement from the show. He has also been invited to visit Shelton at his farm in Oklahoma, and Horan says he looks forward to making their friend reunion happen in the future.

"I've been invited -- I've just got to make it over there in some shape or form," he says. "Maybe on tour next year."

"If I make my way over there, I'll head out to the farm and drive some of that machinery he keeps talking about," Horan adds.

Horan goes into the final episode of the season with one contestant, Gina Miles. Shelton has two singers vying for the title: Grace West and Noivas.

Reba McEntire has been announced as the artist who will take Shelton's seat on the coaching panel next season. She will be joined by returning coaches Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.