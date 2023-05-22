Blake Shelton reached another career milestone on May 12 when he received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Calif. He celebrated with wife Gwen Stefani and her three children by his side, and in an interview with ET, Shelton revealed how one of his stepsons really feels about his fame.

"They're kind of shocked," Shelton says of his stepsons' reaction to his fame. "There was a moment with Kingston, our oldest boy, about eight months ago. I forget what was going on, we were just sitting in the living room, and something came on TV, maybe it was a ad for The Voice or something I can't remember. He looked at me and he said, 'Blake, sometimes I forget that you're famous. I forget that you do that stuff too.'"

"It makes them proud, I think. It makes me proud," Shelton adds.

Shelton is stepfather to Stefani's three boys Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The "God's Country" singer has been a devoted male figure in Stefani's son's lives for years, and he officially became their stepdad when the two married in July 2021. In fact, Shelton cited his family with Stefani as one of the reasons he decided to step down from The Voice after the current season. He told People in December 2022 that he plans to spend more time at home when his tenure on the competition show is over.

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" Shelton told the publication. "That's our life now, and we love it."

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," he adds.

Part one of The Voice finale will air tonight (May 22) on NBC, and the season will conclude during the live finale on Tuesday, May 23, at 9pm ET.