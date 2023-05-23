Miranda Lambert spilled all the recipe secrets from her family kitchen in her new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet?, and there's one specific recipe that she swears will put a ring on a woman's finger every time. In an interview on Southern Living's "Biscuits and Jam" podcast, she reveals that her mother's meatloaf recipe possesses seemingly magic powers that lead men to propose after they've eaten it. In fact, Lambert reveals that her first husband Blake Shelton and current husband Brendan McLoughlin were both served the dish not long before tying the knot with the singer.

"[My mom] claimed that [her meatloaf recipe will get you married] and so now that's a thing," Lambert said [quote via US Weekly]. "She always says, 'It's the loaf that'll getcha the ring,' and I mean, it worked for me twice, so there's that."

This theory has proven true for Lambert, and the singer and her mom aren't gatekeeping this important information. Lambert says she has shared the magic meatloaf recipe with other family and friends, and there are many more cases of the strategy working like a charm.

"Everybody that knows our friend group ... knows if you're getting serious with someone, you either bring 'em to Bev Lambert's house to have the loaf, or you make it for them yourself," she said.

"There's, like, 10 cases where people either brought 'em to Mom's and then got engaged, or made the meatloaf and then got engaged," she adds. "I don't know, it's just like a little spell. There's something in there."

Lambert and Shelton began dating in 2006, so he was undoubtedly served the special dish some time between then and when they tied the knot in May 2011. The two eventually went their separate ways, announcing their divorce in July 2015.

Lambert married McLoughlin in January 2019.

Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen is out now.